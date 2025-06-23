ELLE Exclusive: Scarlett Johansson And Jonathan Bailey On Going Full Nerd For 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'

Call it a cinematic fossil that never goes extinct—Jurassic Park has always had us in its grip. Since 1993, the franchise has sparked a global obsession that spans generations: kids naming their toy dinosaurs after Velociraptors, adults still flinching at the sound of distant thuds, and scientists debating just how close we really are to cloning a T-Rex.

Whether you came for the Spielberg spectacle, the science fiction, or Jeff Goldblum’s iconic chaos theory monologues, there’s something about Jurassic that’s always managed to evolve while keeping its bite.

And now, the roar is back, louder, leaner, and with a nostalgic twist. Jurassic World: Rebirth is the franchise’s latest instalment, but don’t expect more flashy hybrids or genetically enhanced mayhem. This one is different. It’s smart, stripped-back, and full of the survivalist spirit that made the original a cultural milestone.

Oh, and if you needed another reason to care: Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson's serving all the goofy fun at the press of the film. P.S: Jonathan Bailey dressed as Ross Geller from Friends, complete with dino-themed accessories, WE ARE SOLD! Also, fitting, given that Bailey now officially joins the Jurassic canon as Dr. Henry Loomis, a palaeogeneticist with both brains and heart.

To celebrate the release of the film, we sat down with the lead duo to dive into what drew them into this thrilling, chaotic world.

It strips everything back: says Scarlett Johansson

For Scarlett Johansson, signing onto Jurassic World: Rebirth wasn’t just about stepping into an iconic franchise—it was about recapturing what made the original so unforgettable.

“The Jurassic universe has gotten so huge over the years—it evolved from that original park into something massive,” Johansson reflects. “But Rebirth really goes back to basics. It has that survival-thriller energy of the first film. It strips everything back to what made the original so gripping: the tension, the awe, and the real danger of being face to face with these creatures.”

Her enthusiasm for the script was immediate. With David Koepp returning to the writer’s chair, there was an energy on the page that she hadn’t felt in a long time.

“I could feel how much fun David Koepp was having when he wrote it. I read the whole thing with a big smile on my face. It was so well-plotted, imaginative, and beautifully written. I even told David, ‘You can tell you had fun writing this.’”

It chimed with my inner nerd: Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleogeneticist with a conscience, was equally captivated by the film’s philosophical and scientific underpinnings.

“As I read David Koepp’s work, I saw all the fundamentals that made Jurassic what it is: the heart and love of nature, the academic curiosity of Dr. Henry Loomis, and these big ideas about how we live today and how that affects the future,” Bailey says. “The idea of bringing back the past through DNA is endlessly fascinating. It chimed with my inner nerd—in the best possible way. By the time I finished reading, I was one hundred percent in.”

Bailey’s character, while new to the franchise, echoes the spirit of the original’s ethical debates, this time asking: Just because we can bring them back, should we keep doing it?

With Koepp’s pen, Johansson’s edge, and Bailey’s earnest charm, Jurassic World: Rebirth is surely going to be a revival with real bite. And if you're still unsure whether to book your ticket, remember this: it’s the kind of movie that makes you want to rewatch Friends and Google “can we clone dinosaurs yet?” in the same night.