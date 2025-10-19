ELLE Exclusive: The Cast Of 'Culpa Nuestra' (Our Fault) On Spain’s Hottest Love Story Getting Its Final Flame

There’s young love, and then there’s Noah-and-Nick love, the kind that’s messy, magnetic, and almost impossible to look away from. Since its debut on Prime Video, the Culpables trilogy — Culpa Mía, Culpa Tuya, and now Culpa Nuestra, has become something of a global guilty pleasure. Adapted from Mercedes Ron’s viral Wattpad series, the Spanish films have fuelled a fandom that treats Noah and Nick’s every glare, heartbreak, and kiss like an event. And now, with the third instalment closing the chapter on their fiery love story, fans are bracing for the final hit of emotion.

When I spoke to Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara on a Zoom call, they were a mix of fun and drama that only comes after years spent living in someone else’s skin. “When I first got cast, I read all three books,” Nicole recalls. “Even back then, I knew Noah’s journey was going to be a rollercoaster, so many emotions, so many changes. As an actress, you don’t often get to do everything with one character.”

That’s perhaps what’s made Noah so beloved: she’s not perfect, she’s human, fiery, impulsive, fragile. And in Culpa Nuestra, we meet her at her most grounded yet. Nicole, who was 22 while filming, finally caught up to her character’s age. “It was the first time I was actually Noah’s age,” she says. “I could finally relate to her choices, her fears, and her confusion about life. It all made sense this time.”

Meanwhile, Gabriel’s Nick, the brooding stepbrother who made Wattpad readers collectively lose their sanity, has evolved, too. The boy who once loved recklessly has grown into a man who knows how to build and break walls. “You’ll see a much more mature Nick,” Gabriel says thoughtfully. “He’s colder, more focused on his professional life. But he still has that spark, that game with Noah where they tease and push each other. It’s what defines them.”

The tension between them is the trilogy’s heartbeat, equal parts attraction and argument, love and chaos. But Culpa Nuestra doesn’t just reheat old drama; it deepens it. Years after their painful breakup, Noah and Nick reunite at a wedding, a setup already dripping in irony, and find themselves pulled back into the gravitational field they’ve been trying to escape.

“There’s a scene near the end that I love,” Gabriel says, grinning but refusing to elaborate. “Let’s just say there’s a misunderstanding that changes everything. I can’t say more, spoilers.” He laughs, the kind that says it’s good. The kind fans will replay endlessly.

For Nicole, the thrill of returning to Noah wasn’t just emotional; it was also a little Fast & Furious. Quite literally. “I love cars,” she admits. “In the first movie, we trained with a Porsche — it was wild. They didn’t let us actually drive during shooting, but just sitting in those cars, it’s like you’re in that world again. That’s the Culpables vibe: speed, heart, and chaos.”

This time, though, it’s not just about adrenaline. The finale pushes both Noah and Nick into deeper, more adult territory, love that’s less about rebellion and more about reconciliation. “The ending is very emotional,” Nicole says. “There’s this mix of physical and emotional intensity, I can’t say much, but let’s just say I’ve played a lot of characters who have babies now,” she laughs. “It was strange, but challenging in a good way.”

And while the fandom speculates about who ends up with whom, both actors are more focused on the emotional symmetry of the ending than its specifics. “It’s a beautiful conclusion,” Gabriel offers. “The kind of happy ending we all secretly want, with surprises that some will love, some maybe not, but it’s honest. It’s real.”

Nicole nods, a small smile forming. “If Noah could talk to her younger self, she’d probably say, fix things with your mom sooner. Don’t fight so much. Everything’s going to be fine.”

It’s a fitting note for a story that’s always been about forgiveness, of others, of oneself, of love that refuses to stay clean and simple. With Culpa Nuestra, Noah and Nick don’t just close a chapter; they outgrow it.

