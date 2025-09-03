ELLE Exclusive: Vera Farmiga On Love, Fear And Saying Goodbye To 'The Conjuring' Franchise

When Vera Farmiga first stepped into Lorraine Warren’s sensible heels and soft-spoken conviction in The Conjuring (2013), few could have predicted she would become the beating heart of the most successful horror franchise in history. Twelve years and countless sleepless nights for audiences later, Farmiga isn’t just playing a clairvoyant demonologist; she has become the embodiment of a story where love, faith, and fear are braided together as tightly as the rosary Warren clutches on screen.

Part ghostbuster, part guide, part invisible friend, Warren has been more than a character for Farmiga; she’s been a constant presence, shaping not only the way the actor approaches horror but the way she thinks about storytelling and narration. Now, as The Conjuring: Last Rites promises to close this chilling chapter, Farmiga chats with ELLE on what it means to carry Warren with her, on screen and off.

For Farmiga, the success of The Conjuring was never measured in box office numbers but in the laughter, trust, and deep friendship she found working alongside Patrick Wilson. “Honestly, that was enough,” she says. “The rest—the iconography, the fact that people consider Ed and Warren horror’s most iconic duo, that’s just a gift.” The duo’s enduring power lies in a simple yet profound truth: “Fear may knock, but love answers the door.” In Farmiga’s eyes, that’s always been the logline of the Warrens. Yes, the films deliver unforgettable scares, but they’re also, as she puts it, “fortified with vitamins and minerals.” Perfect love doesn’t just comfort, it erases fear entirely.

That interplay between terror and tenderness is what makes the Conjuring universe unique, and Farmiga credits the directors James Wan and Peter Safran for architecting it so successfully. To her, the films live within a perfect triangle: faith, fear, and feels. The 'feels' are what elevate the franchise, she explains, because at its core, it is a love story. Ed and Warren aren’t simply battling demons; they’re embodying compassion, light, and perseverance. “They’re the ultimate power couple,” she laughs. “They remind us that love is more than a feeling, it’s a force.”

In the upcoming chapter, The Conjuring: Last Rites, that force is tested more than ever. Warren and Ed are exhausted, battered by years of darkness — "burnt toast,” as Farmiga bluntly puts it, while their daughter Judy steps into her own power. Now in her twenties, Judy inherits the spiritual sensitivity that has defined her mother’s life, and with it comes both promise and peril. For Warren, the instinct to protect her daughter collides with the fear of passing down a gift that can also be a burden. “She’s mother first,” Farmiga says. “Ghostbuster second. Before everything else, she’s Judy’s mom. Protecting her child becomes a spiritual order.” That fraught, tender relationship adds a new emotional core to Last Rites, one Farmiga describes as “aching” in its intensity. Audiences will come for the scares, she believes, but they may leave reaching for tissues.

Farmiga’s bond with Warren stretches beyond the screen. Having known the real Warren, she carries her spirit with her on set like a quiet companion. “She’s just been holding my hand this whole time,” Farmiga reflects. Even while Warren's passing, the actress feels her presence: “She always exuded love and grace. She’s my invisible protector, gently reminding me that love is my shield.”

That sense of love and joy permeates not just the character but the set itself, particularly under the direction of Michael Chaves. “He’s like a big kid,” Farmiga says warmly. “He’s just geeked to be there, and that joy is infectious.” His playful energy balances the gravity of the story, making the long days of shooting feel lighthearted despite the darkness of the material.

As she considers what audiences will carry with them after Last Rites, Farmiga pauses. They’ll expect the jolts, the jumps, the terrifying ride; they know that by now. What they may not be prepared for is how deeply it will move them. “This one’s personal,” she admits. “They’re going to shed some water weight through lots of tears.” It’s that union of fear and love, of screams and softness, that keeps the Warrens — and Farmiga’s portrayal of Warren — etched into horror history.

And while the film may mark a conclusion of sorts, Farmiga doesn’t see it as a farewell. Warren, she says, isn’t a role she leaves behind. “I’ll miss her, yes. But she’ll always be with me.”

