ELLE Exclusive: Yim Si-wan & Jo Yuri on Playing Exes, Betrayal, And Brutality In 'Squid Game' Season 3

Yim Si-wan and Jo Yuri as Lee Myeong-gi and Kim Jun-hee—ex-lovers trapped in the deadliest game ( of their lives, they bring a volatile mix of history, heartbreak, and moral ambiguity to the arena. He’s a disgraced crypto influencer trapped by his past; she’s a pregnant young woman fighting for a future she’s not sure she’s ready for. What starts as a subplot quickly unfolds into one of the show’s most emotionally charged relationships.

Both stars knew what this moment meant. Yuri recalls crying after getting the call. Si-wan, a fan of the show himself, jumped at the chance to join Seasons 2 and 3. Together, they navigate one of Squid Game’s most quietly devastating arcs—one that’s not just about survival, but forgiveness, sacrifice, and the weight of unfinished meeting.

Landing roles in a series with a global fanbase on Netflix is no small milestone. Yuri remembers being overwhelmed. “I cried when I found out. The audition process was so long and intense. I didn’t even realise how much stress I’d been carrying until the moment I got the call. It all just washed away.” Si-wan, already a fan of the show, was equally excited. “I was already waiting for Season 2 as a viewer. So when I found out I was cast in not just Season 2, but also 3, I knew I had to do it, even before I read the script.”

When asked to define their on-screen relationship, Si-wan says, “It’s hard to put into words, but if I had to, I’d say they’re a young, immature couple who haven’t yet learned to take full responsibility for their actions.” Yuri agrees, adding that “it’s clear these two aren’t ready to become mom and dad.” The statement lands, especially once you know where their storyline heads.

Their presence in the game begins to shift the tone of the season. Talking about the unexpected twist we might see in 'Squid Game' Season 3, Yuri says viewers will finally have clarity on Myeong-gi’s morality. “In Season 2, people might’ve been unsure—was he good, bad, or somewhere in between? But in Season 3, that becomes very clear. That shift felt like a sharp twist.” Si-wan reveals that Jun-hee’s pregnancy will be a central turning point in the upcoming season. “It becomes a significant element of the narrative and changes everything.”

Given how often betrayal defines the brutal world of ‘Squid Game’, would their characters ever sacrifice someone else to survive? Si-wan doesn’t hesitate. “He already has,” he admits of Myeong-gi. “But if it came down to saving Jun-hee, I think he’d finally make the right choice, even if it meant giving up his own life.” Yuri is more certain about Jun-hee’s moral compass. “She doesn’t have the heart to do that, and she knows it. In Season 3, she switches vests with Myeong-gi. She’s not someone who can step over others for survival.”

The iconic sets, a blend of surreal and sinister elements, left a lasting impression on the cast. For Yuri, one of the most haunting moments was inside the room where her character gives birth. “It’s designed like an ocean, with paper fish on the walls, but something about it felt oppressive. There was a quiet pressure in that room.” Si-wan recalls a particularly gruesome detail. “After the failed rebellion in Season 2, the guards hang bodies from the ceiling to make a point. Even though they were dummies, it was so cruel and chilling to look at during filming.”