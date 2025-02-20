ELLE India: Editor’s Note For The Anniversary Issue

As I pen this note, the world around me feels like it’s in flux. From shifting governments to evolving laws and even fashion houses changing their creative leads, this period feels undeniably like one dedicated to transformation—a new beginning, with eyes firmly set on the future. A sentiment echoed by Team ELLE as we put together our anniversary issue.

In its 28th year, ELLE today makes its mark not just as a respected legacy magazine but as a living artefact that captures the zeitgeist. As I spent the last two months combing through past ELLE issues, one thing stood out: we have always started conversations. Nearly three decades in that remains at our core. We are here to champion the future, to spotlight what’s next. This is why our theme for the issue is eyes on the future. On our cover, India’s rising global star, Ishaan Khatter, and trailblazing international model Madhulika Sharma perfectly embody this spirit. On-screen and on the runway, Khatter and Sharma are already shaping their own legacies.

“What excites me at this stage is to play roles that are challenging, demand all of me, and resonate with a wider audience,” Khatter shares as he prepares for 2025. Sharma, meanwhile, is exploring new creative avenues. “I’ve spent the last year and a half learning everything related to film and motion pictures, and I want to continue honing my skills intuitively through a subtle female gaze.”

December also marked another milestone for us: the eleventh anniversary of ELLE Graduates. As always, it was a celebration of fashion’s enduring names alongside fresh talent ready to make their mark in 2025. Turn to our coverage to meet the new design stars of 2025, and check out a fashion spread that highlights the standout pieces from each of their collections.

In this issue, our fashion pages pay homage to the unparalleled legacy of Rohit Bal. We also spotlight the party trends to keep you ahead of the curve as you ring in the new year. We shine a light on a young brand across the border that’s gaining global recognition and explore what Indian designers themselves love to wear.

The ELLE Gifting Guide is your perfect companion for treating yourself as you step into 2025. With fashion, beauty, and lifestyle goodies curated just for you, it’s time to shop for the best version of yourself.

Our digital covers feature a vibrant mix of talents, including Radhikka Madan, Vedang Raina, and Chitrangda Singh.

Dive into these spreads for delightful conversations and fashion trends you’ll want to bookmark.

On the beauty front, we’ve taken a bold leap into the future, exploring what beauty could look like in 2040. Plus, don’t miss our ‘What’s in My Bag’ series, where you’ll get a glimpse at the ELLE team’s must-haves (there’s a cat in there too).

As you turn the pages of this exciting issue, I hope the new year brings moments of peace, gratitude, and the passion to chase your dreams. And happy 28 years to you, dear readers— let’s get ready to mark yet another milestone.

