ELLE India: Editor’s Note For The Art Issue

As I sit down to write this month’s editor’s letter—some - where between coffees, flights, and deadlines—one thought lingers: everything around me is art. I wouldn’t call myself a collector, but as an editor, I seek art in the stories we tell, the shoots we create, and the events we bring to life. By that definition, the art around me is in the ideas—the sparks that transform words, images, and experiences into something meaningful. And this issue is just that: a collection of narratives that bring together people, perspectives, and dreams.

This year, we hosted the second edition of The ELLE List, and the adrenaline from the event hasn’t left me yet. The planning and execution demanded every ounce of our energy, yet the electric energy it brought to the floor continues to make us smile. We also begin the year with an exciting milestone: the launch of ELLE Gourmet in India.



A digital-first platform dedicated to chefs, restaurants, content creators, and food lovers, it’s a space where people come together to explore how food shapes them. Follow us on Instagram (@ellegourmetindia) or visit ellegourmet.in to be part of the conversation.

The Art Issue is a celebration of creativity in all its forms. Designers, artists, beauty connoisseurs, and chefs share the art they love and are inspired by Sabyasachi reflects on 25 years of his extraordinary legacy, artists reveal what’s in their wardrobes, and Team ELLE lets you in on a little secret—what our creative blocks feel like.

