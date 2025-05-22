ELLE India: Editor’s Note For The Sustainability Issue

In a world obsessed with visibility, there’s something quietly radical about choosing purpose over popularity. Our cover star this month, Navya Naveli Nanda, has long been a name in the public eye, but she’s chosen a different path. Not the red carpet or a film set, but building platforms that empower. She is the face of a new kind of legacy that isn’t inherited but consciously created.

This is ELLE India’s annual Sustainability Issue, and it couldn’t come at a more urgent time. From fashion to food, beauty to transport, we’re all being asked to rethink the way we live, shop, and show up. But sustainability isn’t just about swapping out plastics or choosing the right fabrics—it’s about mindset. Making quieter, more mindful decisions every day. About asking who made our clothes, what’s in our skincare, how our homes are built, and what kind of world we’re leaving behind.

Inside these pages, you’ll find stories of change—some big, some gentle—but each grounded in the belief that better is always possible. An AIgenerated beauty shoot that challenges how we define ‘natural’. Conversations with designers who are weaving responsibility into their collections. And ideas, tips, and tools for anyone wanting to live just a little more intentionally.

We don’t have all the answers. But we do have questions worth asking—and the courage to keep asking them. This month, we invite you to pause. Rethink. And maybe, even begin again.



Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.