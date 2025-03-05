ELLE India Exclusive: Naomi Ackie Talks ‘Mickey 17,’ Bong Joon-Ho And Crushing On Multiple Robert Pattinsons

If there’s one thing Naomi Ackie knows how to do, it’s command the screen. Whether she’s stealing scenes in The End of the F**ing World* (and nabbing a BAFTA while at it), wielding a blaster in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, or channeling the voice and presence of an icon in I Wanna Dance with Somebody, she’s proven time and again that she’s a powerhouse. And now, she’s taking that energy to the cosmos in Mickey 17, Bong Joon-ho’s much-anticipated sci-fi comedy starring Robert Pattinson.

Based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, the film follows Mickey Barnes, a former pastry chef turned "expendable"—a clone sent to die over and over for an interstellar colonization mission. Ackie steps into the role of Nasha, a fierce and instinctive security officer aboard the spaceship who brings her heart and a bit of mischief to the mission. In a candid conversation, she delves into what drew her to the film, the magic of working with Director Bong, and what it was like sharing the screen with multiple versions of Robert Pattinson.

Her First Reaction

Ackie’s excitement was palpable when she first encountered the script for Mickey 17. "Oh, please. Oh, please, God. Oh, please, please, God, let me be in this film!" she laughs, recalling her initial reaction. But beyond the sheer thrill of working with Bong Joon-ho, it was the character of Nasha that truly hooked her.

"I just fell in love with her confidence and her impulsiveness. There was something so free about the way she moved through this world. She’s fierce, she loves Mickey with her whole heart, and she has zero shame about who she is. That was just really, really, really fun."

Who is Nasha?

Ackie describes Nasha as someone who takes risks and refuses to put anyone on a pedestal, even the so-called visionaries leading their space expedition. "There’s always a question of why you would choose to get on a ship and leave Earth behind. Nasha is highly skilled, a champion fighter, but I think Earth just wasn’t doing it for her anymore.

She’s adventurous, a risk-taker. She’s working in security, making sure everyone stays in line and stays safe. But she’s also one of the few people who isn’t fooled by the leaders who are supposedly building this new world. She sees through them. She’s using this mission as a way to start fresh somewhere new."

That unfiltered nature is evident in one of Nasha’s first moments with Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) where an unspoken connection ignites in the spaceship’s cafeteria. "She sees him sitting alone, looking out of place, and her natural instinct is to say, ‘Hey, come sit next to me, get to know me.’ And also... she’s totally into him!" she laughs. And can I say same!

Meeting Director Bong

When Ackie was first approached for a conversation with Bong Joon-ho, she was taken aback. "I had a day off from filming the Whitney Houston biopic, and suddenly, I was on a call with Director Bong. No expectations—just a really nourishing talk about art and how we like to work."

"We connected over our love of theater, and I was just hoping he’d let me audition for something—maybe not this job, but something down the line. But then it ended up being this job, and I’m so glad it was."

Stepping Onto a Massive Set—And Loving Every Second

Having worked on a blockbuster like Star Wars, Ackie was no stranger to big studio productions, but Mickey 17 felt different."I was prepared for the long hours, the scale of it all. What I wasn’t prepared for was how fun it would be. How safe it felt. Director Bong creates an environment where everyone feels worthy, important, and artistic. Every day was exciting. And look, I’m British—I can complain! But I never woke up thinking, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to go to work.’ I was up before my alarm, in the shower, in the car, buzzing to get to set. That’s because of the atmosphere he created."

Playing Opposite Two Robert Pattinsons

With Pattinson portraying both Mickey 17 and Mickey 18, Ackie found herself opposite two different versions of the same character.

"The guy is a wonder. This was a tough ask of anyone, and he handled it with so much ease and joy. Watching him work was incredible—his choices were so specific, so right for the tone. He balances preparation and play so well, which I think makes a perfect actor."

Finding Her Inner Power

Both Bong and Pattinson have commented on how fierce Ackie is in the role—something she embraces wholeheartedly.

"It’s like when Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk said, ‘You want to know my secret? I’m always angry.’ Now, I’m not always angry, but I do have this little power pack of ferocity that I save for when the situation calls for it. Luckily, I never need to use it in real life, so I channel it into my acting."

The Genius of Bong Joon-ho

What is it about Bong’s films that resonate so deeply with audiences across the globe? Ackie has a theory. "He is so in tune with himself—with his humanity, his fears, his hopes. There’s a specificity in the way he communicates those things that somehow feels universal. He balances humor, depth, warmth, and fear—sometimes all within the same scene. That takes incredible awareness. Just talking to him made me feel smarter! Getting to work with him? That was an entirely different level of amazing."

As Mickey 17 gears up for its release, Ackie’s performance as Nasha is already generating buzz. And if her passion and energy in this conversation are anything to go by, audiences are in for something truly special.