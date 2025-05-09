All About Rumi Carter, Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter

When Beyoncé announced she was expecting twins in early 2017, she described it as a blessing “two times over.” The iconic Instagram pregnancy reveal, featuring the singer cloaked in a sheer veil surrounded by florals, became the most-liked post of the year. Just a few months later, she welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter, who joined their older sister, Blue Ivy, to form the full Carter family of five.



While Beyoncé and Jay-Z have largely kept Rumi out of the spotlight during her early years, she has

gradually begun to appear more in her mother’s projects, including onstage at Beyoncé’s Cowboy

Carter Tour in 2025.

In 2024, she made headlines by breaking a Billboard record her older sister once held. At just 6 years old, she became the youngest female artist to appear on the Hot 100, thanks to her feature on Beyoncé’s “Protector,” a track from Cowboy Carter. As the youngest of the Carter sisters, Rumi is already beginning to chart a path of her own.

Here’s everything to know about her so far.

Who is Rumi Carter?

Rumi is the youngest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, born on June 13, 2017, in Los Angeles alongside her twin brother, Sir. Their names were revealed one month later, when Beyoncé posted the first official photo of herself holding the twins, writing, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” Jay-Z later explained the inspiration behind their names during a 2017 interview with Rap Radar. “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he said, referencing the 13th-century Persian writer known for works on love, mysticism, and spirituality.

As for Sir, “He just came out, like, Sir,” the rapper said at the time. “He carries himself like that.”

What have Beyoncé and Jay-Z said about her?

While both parents don’t often speak publicly about their twins, they’ve offered a few glimpses into Rumi’s upbringing over the years. Speaking to GQ in 2024, Beyoncé described parenting as “grounding and fulfilling.”

“Raising three kids isn’t easy,” she added. “The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience.”

Jay-Z echoed a similar sentiment in a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times, saying his focus as a father was to create “a loving environment” rather than a predetermined path for his children. “We’re just guides,” he said. “As long as your child feels supported and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

What is Rumi’s personality like?

According to her grandmother, Tina Knowles, Rumi has had a strong personality from the beginning. “The girl is really just going to rule the world,” Knowles told Us Weekly in 2019, describing her as the more dominant of the twins, with Sir being “laid-back and chill like the dad.”

In 2022, Knowles told Oprah Daily that Rumi “loves fashion,” “has an amazing sense of style,” and is “so much like Solange,” Beyoncé’s younger sister. “She knows what she wants,” Knowles added.

Speaking to E! in 2024, Knowles also called Rumi “an amazing artist, painter, and creator. How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion.”

Tina spoke more about Rumi in early May 2025, sharing footage of Rumi mirroring her sister Blue on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour. “RUMI HIT THE STAGE WITH A LITTLE RUNWAY STRUT” Tina wrote. “She said, ‘Oh, walkin’? Say less.’ It’s giving big sis energy in training. The way she watches Blue and mirrors he every move… you can tell she’s taking notes. She doesn’t just want to join the legacy…she wants to SLAY it too! Rumi said on last tour that she was ready to hit the stage. She learned choreography and was ready. I’m so happy to see her onstage with her mommy and her sister...she really did straight out there. One day she’s gonna cut loose and walk down the runway one day you watch!! Rumi❤️❤️ is also a great songwriter already! She will be a force to be reckoned with just wait!❤️❤️”

Has Rumi been involved in Beyoncé’s projects?

Yes. Rumi has quietly appeared in several of her mother’s projects over the years, including an Ivy Park children’s collection campaign in 2021. She also appeared in Beyoncé’s 2020 visual album Black Is King alongside her sister Blue, her mother, and her grandmother, in a scene celebrating multigenerational Black womanhood.

In 2024, Rumi made her music debut on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album. Her voice opens the song

“Protector” with a short but memorable line: “Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?” According to Billboard, the track’s release made Rumi the youngest female artist ever to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Did Rumi appear on the Cowboy Carter Tour?

Yes. Rumi made her onstage debut during opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles. She joined her mother and sister during a performance of “Protector.”

Has Rumi made other public appearances?

Although she is generally kept out of the spotlight, Rumi has appeared with her family on a few occasions. In February 2025, she attended the Super Bowl with her father and older sister. In December 2024, she appeared in Beyoncé and Blue’s Mufasa: The Lion King promotional interview on Good Morning America.

She’s also been photographed backstage at the Renaissance World Tour, where she wore silver Dior high-tops and a metallic top while posing with her mom and Madonna’s daughters.



