Press Play, Let It Rain: K-Dramas That Match Every Monsoon Mood

Soothing sound of rain? Check. Hot mug of tea? Check. Soul-crushing emotional damage? Double check. Monsoon is a season that kind that calls for introspection, second chances, and soft, slow love stories that hit different when the skies are grey and your playlist is mostly acoustic ballads. Whether you're longing for healing, heartbreak, or a whole new personality via your current K-drama obsession, here are 18 shows that’ll give you all the monsoon feels.

1. When the Weather is Fine (2020)

A burnt-out cello teacher leaves Seoul and returns to her rural hometown, where she reconnects with a mysterious bookstore owner from her past. Together, they find warmth in words, winters, and each other.





2. My Liberation Notes (2022)

Three siblings stuck in the monotony of life in suburban Sanpo silently scream for change—until a mysterious man (Mr. Gu) stumbles into their world. Existential dread meets poetic tenderness. A slow, soul-searching masterpiece with the monsoon as its emotional twin.

3. Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)

Set in the late ‘90s during Korea’s IMF crisis, this coming-of-age romance between a passionate fencer and an aspiring reporter is as nostalgic as it is heart-shattering. The youthful glow of first love, the ache of dreams deferred, and a finale that lingers like petrichor.

4. Because This Is My First Life (2017)

A pragmatic landlord and a broke screenwriter enter a marriage contract for convenience—and end up navigating real love in the process. Realistic, un-dramatic, and impossibly tender. It's the ultimate soft drama for emotionally intelligent romantics.

5. Our Beloved Summer (2021)

Years after an ugly breakup, two exes are forced to reunite when a documentary from their school days goes viral. Wholesome pining, Gen-Z messiness, incredible OST, and some of the best character development in rom-com K-dramas.

6. Crash Landing on You (2019–2020)

A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea—literally—and lands into the life (and heart) of a stoic North Korean officer.

☔ Why watch: High-stakes romance, slow-burn chemistry, political tension, and a finale that will emotionally gut you.

7. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

A psychiatric caregiver with a difficult past and a gothic children’s book author with antisocial tendencies find themselves healing together. Fairytale-meets-trauma narrative, breathtaking visuals, and a message that love doesn’t always fix you—but it helps.

8. Something in the Rain (2018)

A woman in her mid-30s falls in love with her best friend’s younger brother—and society doesn’t take it well. It’s drenched in longing, layered with a mellow BGM, and slow enough to let every emotion sink in.

9. Move to Heaven (2021)

A neurodivergent teen and his estranged uncle run a trauma cleaning service, uncovering life stories left behind by the dead. Every episode is a tribute to human connection, grief, and compassion. It will break you gently.

10. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

A big-city dentist opens a clinic in a sleepy seaside village and locks horns—and hearts—with the local jack-of-all-trades. Comfort food in drama form. Lush visuals, lovable side characters, and a romance that blooms like monsoon lilies.

11. Summer Strike (2022)

After burnout pushes her over the edge, a woman quits her job and moves to a quiet seaside town to do… nothing. Peaceful, introspective, and filled with gentle moments that remind you it’s okay to pause.

12. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018)

A mysterious man with a clouded past meets a woman who tries to uncover who he really is. What follows is a dark, tragic love story. Layered characters, suspense, and an ending that hurts in all the right places.

13. Rain or Shine (Just Between Lovers) (2017–2018)

Two people who survived a fatal accident as teenagers reconnect as adults. Together, they work through grief, guilt, and new beginnings. Understated performances and an emotionally immersive plot. This one aches—and heals.

14. One Spring Night (2019)

A librarian in a long-term relationship meets a single father pharmacist—and begins questioning. Mature, thought-provoking, and unafraid to challenge societal expectations around love and family.

15. Navillera (2021)

A 70-year-old man decides to pursue his lifelong dream of learning ballet, mentored by a 23-year-old dancer battling his own demons. A tender ode to dreams, aging, and the grace of trying. A tearjerker that hugs your soul.

16. My Mister (2018)



A stoic middle-aged engineer weighed down by family responsibility crosses paths with a cynical young woman trying to survive her own harsh reality. Their unlikely connection is not romantic—it’s human.

This one cuts deep. It’s slow, heavy, healing, and honest. A meditation on pain, kindness, and the quiet dignity of simply enduring.

17. She Was Pretty (2015)

Once beautiful and popular, a woman struggles with her self-worth after a drastic change in appearance—only to reconnect with her childhood crush, who’s had quite the glow-up. It’s heartwarming, full of secondhand embarrassment, and the rainy-day kind of makeover story that ends with self-love, not just romance.

18. A Business Proposal (2022)



She agrees to go on a blind date in place of her friend—only to find out it’s with her CEO. Romantic chaos ensues. This one’s pure monsoon comfort—light, funny, tropey in the best way, and full of fizzy chemistry.