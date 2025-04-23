The Wheel Of Time Season 4: Everything We Know

The season 3 finale of The Wheel of Time was released on April 18, and fans are eager for more of the fantasy show adaptation of Robert Jordan’s expansive novels. Jordan has written 14 novels in total, meaning there’s a vast world of material to still explore. But will it be explored on Prime Video?

Here’s everything we know so far about The Wheel of Time season 4.

Will there be a season 4 of The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time has not been officially renewed for season 4 by Prime Video. In an interview with a news publication, star Rosamund Pike discussed the pending decision. She herself seemed open to the possibility.

“It’s in the hands of Amazon at the moment,” Pike explained. “They haven’t yet green lit season 4. It’s a big show for them. But as I keep saying, there is no other property like The Wheel of Time out there. There are very few of these truly global fantasy IPs out there. And Amazon and Sony are incredibly lucky to have this one.”

She continued, “It’s interesting that while season 3 mirrors a lot of the storylines in book four—which is when the series really took off as a literary property, that’s when a huge volume of fans discovered The Wheel of Time. I really hope that we get to continue this journey because the fans deserve it, the books deserve it and our actors deserve it.”

In an interview with a news publication, Pike’s co-star Daniel Henney echoed the sentiment.

“We’re just hopeful and have all of our fingers crossed. Season 3 is something we’re incredibly proud of,” he said. “Watching it back, I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

And showrunner Rafe Judkins told a publication he hopes the series will go for six or seven seasons.

What Would Be The Plot Of The Wheel Of Time Season 4?

Season 3 of The Wheel of Time was based on the fourth and fifth books in the series. The next few novel plots would logically follow, which means seeing the Dark One growing stronger in his prison.

In the show, season 3 ends with Rand in power, serving as both the Dragon Reborn and Car’a’carn, but still vulnerable to the Shadow. In the books, Rand al’Thor founds the Black Tower and deals with the strategic implications of local politics.

Who Would Be In The Cast Of The Wheel Of Time Season 4?

Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, and Josha Stradowski would most likely return in their starring roles as Moiraine Damodred, al’Lan Mandragoran, and Rand al’Thor. But the show has a massive cast in general, who are always cycling in and out.

Past cast has included Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Dónal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Álvaro Morte, Kate Fleetwood, Natasha O’Keeffe, Ayoola Smart, Kae Alexander, Priyanka Bose, Hammed Animashaun, Taylor Napier, Meera Syal, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Johann Myers, Jay Duffy, Laia Costa, Isabella Bucceri, Sophie Okonedo, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Olivia Williams, Luke Fetherston, Callum Kerr, Nuno Lopes, Nukâka Coster-Waldau, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, Björn Landberg, Synnøve Macody Lund, Emmanuel Imani, Anthony Kaye, and Lindsay Duncan.

