Everything To Know About Dua Lipa’s Engagement Ring From Callum Turner

Six months after Dua Lipa first sparked engagement rumors with a shiny new ring, she finally addressed the speculation in a publication: “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.” The singer confirmed on June 12 that actor Callum Turner proposed—and that the diamond ring she has quietly flaunted on Instagram since Christmas Eve is, in fact, the real deal.

Lipa told the magazine that Turner tapped her sister, Rina, and a few close friends for intel before having the piece made. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she said. “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

While the couple has not revealed any exact specs, independent jewellers have weighed in. Bridal experts at Brides estimate the ring features a “round brilliant or old European cut” diamond set into a wide yellow-gold band, a design that “most likely cost $65,000 to $85,000 on the low end and $125,000 on the high end."

The silhouette lands squarely in this year’s bigger-is-better trend of chunky engagement rings, featuring substantial metal, flush-set stones, and a profile designed for everyday wear.

Lipa and Turner went public with their relationship last year, and became Instagram-official in July at Glastonbury, where Lipa headlined.



The pair isn’t rushing to walk down the aisle yet. At the moment, Lipa is focused on her Radical Optimism World Tour and Turner is filming his next projects. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding,” she admitted to a publication. “All of a sudden I’m like, ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Until their schedules align, the newly engaged stars are enjoying the moment—sparkling, custom gold ring included.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE USA