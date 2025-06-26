'F1® The Movie' Review: 10 Thoughts I Had While Watching The Film As An Actual F1 Fan

F1® The Movie is finally out in theatres—you know, the one with Brad Pitt pretending he’s in Top Gun: Monaco Drift. The man is everywhere right now, doing promo laps like he’s chasing pole position. Open Instagram, and there he is, talking about speed, cars, “feeling the G-force,” and how he "trained like a real driver." Okay, sir.

Now before any man hits me with the classic “What would she know about F1?” rhetoric, let me stop you right there. I’ve been following Formula 1 for two solid years (and no, not because of Drive To Survive—though shoutout to Netflix for making tyre strategy sexy). I know what DRS is, and spoiler alert: the FIA is planning to phase it out in 2026 in favour of some fancy new active aero system. So yes, I came into this movie with thoughts, opinions, and a fair bit of side-eye.

From two underdog drivers trying to drag a deadbeat team back to the podium, to the politics, pressure, and paddock power plays—F1® The Movie had something for everyone. And to make things easy, here are 10 thoughts I had while watching:

1. Did I spot my favourite driver?

The real-life F1 cameos were brief but constasnt. If you blinked, you might’ve missed Carlos, Max or Lando. And the fact you can still see Carlos in red suit, Lewis in Mercades is bittersweet.

2. Oh! This is an IMAX-shot, expensive version of Drive to Survive.

And I don’t mean that in a bad way. There are dramatic voice-overs, radio calls mid-spin, and slow-mo tyre changes, it’s DTS with a Hollywood filter and a $300 million budget.

3. Damson Idris is the moment

Forget Brad, Damson’s character brings the grit, the drip, and the emotional depth. He’s got that smooth, late-braking charm. We need more of him in the sequeal.

4. The soundtrack goes hard



Hans Zimmer is in the pits, clearly. The music swells at just the right moments, tyre lockups never sounded this majestic. Bonus point for the Tate Macre song. What a banger.

5. Why is Brad Pitt on the screen every two minutes?

We get it, you’re the star. But the constant “aging legend returns to save the team” storyline gets a bit too much. Sometimes I felt like I was watching Cars 3 but for dads.

6. The races could’ve been more thrilling—but non-F1 fans are gonna eat this up

For the diehards, the wheel-to-wheel action felt a little too choreographed. But for newbies? It’s fast, loud, and just dramatic enough.

7. I love Roscoe!

Yes, Lewis Hamilton’s bulldog makes an appearance and honestly? Show-stealer. Give him a team larger role in the sequel.

8. Simone Ashley’s character should’ve made the cut

Simone was rumoured to be a key figure behind the scenes but somehow didn't make a cut. Give the viscountess her flowers, or at least more screen time. Look at the gorgeous pair!

9. The pit crew choreography deserves an Oscar

They move like a K-pop group trained by Mercedes. If you’ve ever cried at a sub-2-second pit stop, you’ll feel seen.

10. That’s… not how it works. But it’s fictional

From the dramatic mid-race exits to the last-lap miracles, a lot of it would never fly under FIA rules. But hey, if Fast & Furious can race on ice, we can allow a little Hollywood slipstream magic.

Final Verdict:

The Movie isn’t perfect, but it’s flashy, fast, and full of thrill. For the casual viewer, it’s a thrilling intro to the sport. For longtime fans, it’s a big-screen fantasy one that revs up nostalgia, even if the realism gets lapped. Would I watch it again? Probably. Would I prefer a full film about Damson’s character, Roscoe, and a more accurate portrayal of tyre degradation? Absolutely.