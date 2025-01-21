Fans Think Taylor Swift’s Infinity Ring Has A Hidden Meaning

We thought nothing could outshine Taylor Swift’s head-to-toe Chanel look at the Kansas City Chief’s Houston Texas game over the weekend. From the chain belt cinching in her woolly jumpsuit and the logo earrings packed with pearls and diamonds, she was serving her now signature scene-stealing WAG energy.

But eagle-eyed Swifties made note of a slightly more subtle accessory worn on Friday night before the game that’s fuelling rumours of a Travis Kelce engagement: a diamond infinity ring.

On January 17th, Taylor Swift stepped out wearing a black coat and skirt, thigh-high boots and her signature slash of red lipstick. She was dining at Nobu with her parents and stylist friend Ashley Avignone. Swift held her hand at a peculiar angle as she exited the car, and seemed to intentionally making a big show of her right hand.

Eagle-eyed Swifties on X were… swift (ahem) to take note. One shared a shot of Swift alongside a similar ring and a screenshot of her Google search for infinity ring that read, “Traditionally, these bands are thought of as a pre-engagement ring, as they signify devotion or ‘promise’ for a future engagement.” “Interesting,” she noted.

Other fans pointed out that Swift has favoured the infinity symbol in the past, using it during her performance of Down Bad during the Eras Tour and wearing an infinity bracelet during her Folklore era that was a gift from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, engagement rumours are coming thick and fast for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But other fans argued that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are at exactly the right life stage to commit. “They’re 35, if they wanted to commit to it they would,” wrote a commenter.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Engagement Rumours

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t commented on engagement rumours, the pair who have been dating since September 2023 haven’t been doing much to quell them. Travis Kelce made headlines when he showered Swift with $175,000 (USD) worth of jewellery for her 35th birthday. The move sent reports swirling that the two were ready to take their relationship to the next stage now Swift’s wrapped two years of touring.

Then, earlier this month Kelce fuelled the flames by yapping about marriage on his podcast New Heights. Kelce weighed in on a listener’s call for advice on whether or not to have a fall wedding.

“I actually don’t know people who’ve gotten married in the fall,” he said. “Because all the weddings I’ve been to and all my friends always do it in the summer.” He then reflected that a weekend certainly wouldn’t work for footballers, suggesting maybe “a weekend where the team isn’t playing anybody good maybe…”. Kelce certainly seemed to have given the matter a lot of thought.

We can assume Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift won’t be getting married in winter then.

Sources have also backed up fan speculation that the pair may be yet another celebrity couple to get engaged in 2025.

“Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” a source told a publication, “Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They’re on the same page.”

What Is An Infinity Ring?

An infinity ring is sometimes called “an eternity ring” thanks to its looping, figure eight style. The Tiffany&Co website describes the ring as “a powerful symbol of continuous connection, energy and vitality,” and it’s often used to celebrate commitment to romantic and platonic relationships.

Read the original article in ELLE AUS.