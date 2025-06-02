Filmmaker Neil Burger Gets Candid About Female Leads, Inheritance's Release, And Shah Rukh Khan

From the mind behind Limitless, The Illusionist, and Divergent comes Inheritance, a globe-spanning thriller shot entirely on an iPhone. Director Neil Burger’s latest project Inheritance on Lionsgate Play takes audiences on a journey from New York to Cairo, Delhi, Seoul, and back—through the eyes of a woman confronting both international conspiracies and deeply personal grief. In this exclusive chat with ELLE India, the filmmaker opens up about experimental themes, casting Phoebe Dynevor, and the power of telling women’s stories.

ELLE India: Tell us a bit about yourself for our readers in India.

Neil Burger: I’m a filmmaker based in New York. My most recent film is Inheritance, an international thriller that travels through cities like New York, Cairo, Delhi, and Seoul. Before that, I directed The Illusionist, Limitless, Divergent, and helped launch the TV series Billions. I love telling stories that explore identity and power, usually in unexpected ways.

ELLE: Inheritance was shot entirely on an iPhone. What led to that choice?

Burger: The idea came to me during the pandemic. While most people were thinking of safe, minimal productions, I had the opposite instinct—I wanted to explore what the world looked like post-COVID, but through a narrative film rather than a documentary. Shooting on an iPhone gave us access and invisibility. We could move through crowded markets in Delhi without being disruptive—no lights, no boom mics, just a tiny crew and real people living their lives.

ELLE: How did that affect post-production?

Burger: Surprisingly little. Once we uploaded the footage back to New York, the editing process was fairly standard. And the iPhone footage? It looks stunning—really cinematic. We've seen it on massive theatre screens, and it holds up beautifully.

ELLE: The film deals with themes like secrecy, power, and global tension. How did you maintain suspense using such an intimate, handheld format?

Burger: The key was staying tightly aligned with the protagonist’s perspective. We experience the story completely through her eyes. That intimacy adds tension—she’s confused, unsure who to trust, and so are we. Even though the story spans continents, we’re grounded in her emotional journey.

ELLE: Phoebe Dynevor plays the lead. She’s a big name in India thanks to Bridgerton. What made you cast her?

Burger: She was an unexpected choice—Maya, her character, is darker and more self-destructive than anything she’s played before. But even in Bridgerton, you can see a spark in her, a mischief. Once we met, I could sense this inner toughness, and that’s what the role needed. She brought both vulnerability and grit, which made her perfect for the part.

ELLE: Inheritance blends thriller elements with an emotional character study. How would you place it within today’s genre landscape?

Burger: On the surface, it’s an international thriller, maybe even a bit of a spy story. But at its heart, it’s about a woman grappling with grief and legacy. Her father—who she’s estranged from—leaves behind more questions than answers. It’s about identity: Am I my father’s daughter? Am I a good person or a bad one? That inner conflict plays out against a larger global puzzle.

ELLE: You’ve worked across genres—sci-fi, thriller, even some romantic tension. Which one feels closest to you?

Burger: Probably The Illusionist and Limitless. Those two came closest to what I envisioned creatively. But I’m proud of all my films. Divergent, especially, has connected with so many young people, and I loved working with that cast—plus, Kate Winslet! Across genres, the core idea is often the same: self-discovery, transformation, and the question of who we can become.

ELLE: Women often lead your stories. Is that a conscious decision?

Burger: Not always consciously, but it does come naturally. Great lead characters are usually underdogs. Historically, women have faced more obstacles, so their stories often carry more weight, more poignancy. Their challenges resonate beyond gender—they’re human struggles. That makes for richer, more universal storytelling.

ELLE: Have you watched any Bollywood films?

Burger: I have! Though I’m terrible with names. But one actor I’d love to work with is Shah Rukh Khan. He’s incredible. So charismatic, and such a range. I’d love to collaborate with him someday.