Oceanside Getaways, Crafted By Four Seasons

Across the world’s most mesmerising coastlines, Four Seasons crafts ocean escapes designed to bring you back to yourself. These are journeys where time stretches, the mind quiets, and every horizon feels like an invitation to breathe deeper. Each destination carries its own energy—private-island seclusion, transformative wellness, visionary conservation or once-in-a-lifetime voyages into the planet’s last wild blues. From the Maldives’ luminous lagoons to a luxury yacht charting untouched Pacific waters, these retreats show what true rejuvenation and meaningful luxury feel like today: intentional, restorative and deeply personal.

Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah

Beach House at Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah

Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah is the world’s first exclusive-use hideaway in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve—an ultra-private sanctuary tucked deep within the protected Baa Atoll. Here, the entire island is yours: seven bedrooms across two design-forward villas, a two-storey Beach House made for barefoot glamour, an Ocean-of-Consciousness spa, a mirror-calm lagoon, and your own 19-metre yacht for roaming the atoll at whim and even a resident pod of dolphins!

With a dedicated team of 28 curating every moment, days unfold exactly as you imagine—tailored wellness journeys, chef-led dining rituals under any sky you choose, or marine adventures guided by experts who know these waters intimately. Voavah is absolute sovereignty over time, space and experience. A rarefied escape that feels less like a resort and more like your own perfectly kept secret.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Kuda Estate at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is a lush, garden paradise that channels the soul of a traditional Maldivian village, elevated by a quietly refined design language. The newly unveiled Kuda Estates redefine coastal luxury with expansive, light-filled residences—private pools, horizon-wide ocean views, fluid indoor–outdoor spaces and dedicated butlers—crafted for families and multi-generational travellers seeking their own private realm.

Wellness unfolds on its own island, reached by a short dhoni ride across glassy water. Here, Ayurvedic consultations, ocean-led rituals and moonlit therapies create an unhurried rhythm suspended between sea and sky. Wander through verdant pockets, drift into serene, white-on-white spaces where architecture plays gently with the light, and follow sandy paths to a yoga pavilion or an overwater suite for deeply restorative treatments. After dark, The Night Spa’s treetop terrace brings you closer to the stars, offering a kind of Maldivian magic that feels both otherworldly and entirely of place.

The Night Spa Ritual at The Island Spa, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Dining at Kuda Huraa is a curated exploration of the region’s most compelling flavours—award-winning Indian cuisine, breezy Italian dishes served al fresco, and expertly grilled seafood and steak along the lagoon. Whether it’s an intimate private dinner or a hands-on culinary class, every experience shifts effortlessly with your mood. From the sun-warmed coastal charm of Reef Club and the refined Indian artistry of Baarabaru to Café Huraa’s relaxed all-day offerings and Kandu Grill’s polished fire-forward fare, the island plates luxury with style and soul.

At Kuda Huraa, luxury feels warm, grounded in nature and beautifully intimate—an island that connects you to the Maldives not just as a destination, but as a way of being.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Landaa Estate at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru rises from the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve like a private universe of wild beauty and quietly confident luxury. This is the Maldives at its most elemental: jungle-dense interiors, luminous lagoon blues and a kilometre-long sandbank that dissolves into the horizon. At its western edge, the iconic Blu Beach and the design-forward Blu Beach Club create one of the archipelago’s most cinematic coastal vistas—sunsets here feel almost scripted.

Landaa is where high-style island living meets pioneering environmental leadership. Guests can drift alongside manta rays with the resort’s marine biologists, witness sea turtle rehabilitation at the Marine Discovery Centre or join hands-on conservation initiatives that place the Maldives’ fragile ecosystem at the heart of every stay. Days unfold in rhythm with the ocean—paddleboarding through mirror-still shallows, diving world-renowned sites, or exploring the Baa Atoll’s protected waters by dhoni.

Swimming with Mantas at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Wellness reaches a new frontier at AyurMa, the resort’s globally acclaimed healing hub where Ayurvedic doctors, naturopaths and wellness practitioners craft deeply personalised programmes. Think immersive Panchakarma journeys, ocean-view yoga, naturopathic consultations and East–West therapies held in serene, meditative spaces washed in blue and white.

The new Landaa Estate elevates the resort’s offering into rarified territory: an expansive multi-bedroom retreat set on a pristine beachfront, complete with private pools, sweeping living spaces, discreet service and total seclusion—perfect for families, groups and VIP travellers seeking a Maldivian sanctuary of their own.

At Landaa Giraavaru, luxury is both instinctive and intelligent—rooted in nature, enriched by science and delivered with the kind of effortless elegance that makes the island feel less like a resort and more like a rare discovery.

Four Seasons Explorer, Palau

Four Seasons Explorer at Palau

Four Seasons Explorer introduces the brand’s renowned hospitality to Palau, a remote Pacific nation celebrated for its untouched reefs, emerald lagoons and ancient culture. This 39-metre luxury catamaran features 10 spacious staterooms, the indulgent Explorer Suite, a PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, spa corner, refined dining and expansive deck spaces. Sailing through the UNESCO-listed Rock Islands Southern Lagoon, Explorer grants access to more than 340 islands and some of the world’s most spectacular dive sites. Guests enjoy unlimited diving, snorkelling, kayaking, paddleboarding, daily yoga, island explorations and castaway-style culinary experiences. With flexible daily embarkations, it presents an extraordinary way to explore one of the planet’s last pristine marine wildernesses.

With a seamless blend of intuition, luxury and deep respect for nature, these journeys invite travellers to slow down and connect meaningfully with the world around them — to feel the quiet, the beauty, the clarity that only the ocean can offer. Across wide-open seas and untouched coastlines, they become a rare chance to recalibrate, to rediscover balance and to experience a kind of luxury that is restorative, resonant and entirely personal.



