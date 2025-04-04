From K-Pop To Bollywood Moves: NMIXX Talks 'High Horse', Growth, And Girl Power

There’s something special about a girl group’s impact the way their music, energy, and artistry resonate across fans around the globe. From continous revention to inspiring fans with every performance, girl groups have always been a powerful force in K-pop and pop culture. NMIXX is no exception.

Since their debut in 2022, the six-member powerhouse; Haewon, Lily, Seolyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin has set themselves apart with their signature MIXX POP sound, seamlessly blending genres in a way only they can. With their latest comeback, Fe3O4: FORWARD, NMIXX is stepping into a bold new era, one that’s more mature, refined, and dynamic.

But this comeback holds an extra layer of excitement for Indian fans. High Horse, the lead track from the album, features choreography by Indian dancer Paramdeep Singh, making it a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the group. From mastering intricate movements to exploring new emotions in their performance, NMIXX shares their experience working with an Indian choreographer, their thoughts on global influences in K-pop, and their dream of performing in India.

Mastering 'High Horse' and A New Challenge In Choreography

Their every comeback brings a fresh challenge, and High Horse is no exception. With its modern dance elements and intricate movements, the choreography pushed the group to explore new styles. Jiwoo shares her experience, "The choreo for High Horse was unique and impressive as it had a lot of modern dance elements, quite different from the usual K-pop style choreography.

Paramdeep created a performance that brought life to emotions and line movement, and it was a new challenge for us as well. I really appreciated being able to use an emotion-centered choreo to perform NMIXX’s narrative on stage it was such a special experience!"

Defining The New Era

With a stronger and more mature presence, Seolyoon sums up this comeback in three words: “Maturity, Restraint, New. I think these words capture what many people will feel with this comeback," she adds.

Indian Connection: Working With Paramdeep Singh

As this comeback holds special meaning for Indian fans, as the choreography for High Horse was crafted by Indian dancer Paramdeep Singh. Kyujin reflects on the experience: "I especially loved how every detail—right down to our fingertips and toes—was infused with emotion on stage." While the group hasn’t fully explored classical or Bollywood dance yet, Bae is eager for the opportunity.

"I did get to check out a lot of Bollywood performances while filming an Indian MV reaction video. It was amazing how the performances were so vibrant and full of emotion! If we ever get the chance, I’d love for us to take part in an Indian movie OST or stage performance and bring that energy to life through NMIXX style!" She adds.

Favourite Tracks And Musical Growth

Each NMIXX song tells a different story, and the members have their personal favourites from the new album:

“My favorite track is ‘Ocean.’ The dreamy melody, calming atmosphere, and emotional lyrics blend so beautifully. I personally love this style of music, so I felt especially attached to it while recording.” - Seolyoon

“From the moment I first heard the demo for ‘Papillon,’ my heart raced. The intense energy of the song left such a strong impression. I was given the fast rap section in the chorus, which was a challenge for me, but after a lot of practice, it became a track that represents growth for me.” -Bae

“The way ‘Slingshot’ flows is almost like watching a movie because it is so dramatic. While recording, I could sense the emotions shifting as if the scenes were changing. It’s a song with multiple interpretations, and I think it’ll be even more dynamic when paired with the performance.”-Lily

Exploring New Sounds And Future MIXX POP Experiments

The group has always been known for blending genres, and Lily shares her dream MIXX POP combination, "I would like to try MIXXING funk and hip-hop because they are some of my favorite genres, and I really haven’t seen it a lot in K-pop. I think they would suit each other really well."

Behind The Scenes: Dance Battles, Group Dynamics, Vocal Secrets

The group’s passion for performance often turns practice sessions into high-energy moments. Jiwoo reveals that Kyujin is the most likely to spark a dance battle: "We all take choreography practice seriously, but Kyujin, in particular, is great at getting the details. After every stage, she monitors our performance closely and gives feedback. I really admire that about her."

On the challenges of being in a girl group, Seolyoon shares "It is so great that performing lets us meet our fans often and see other artists’ stages up close. The downside… would be with such a hectic schedule, there are times when we don’t get enough sleep, which can be physically exhausting. But honestly, the moment we step on stage and see our fans, it all disappears." As for vocal care, Bae swears by one essential item, "I always carry a propolis spray in my bag! I love using it after brushing my teeth."

A Special Message to Indian Fans

The Korean group’s growing Indian fanbase has been vocal about their love for the group, and Lily and Seolyoon have heartfelt messages for them: "I hope our music can give strength and warmth to our fans in India. Whether you're happy or going through some tough times, I’d love for our songs to feel like a close friend who is always by your side. If we ever get the chance to perform in India, I want to share those emotions in person, looking into each other’s eyes. Let’s keep going together until that day!" — Lily

"Even though we’re miles apart, I’m always so grateful for all the warm support from our fans. Every message and comment we receive on social media truly means so much to us. I can’t wait for the day we finally get to stand on stage in India and meet you all in person. Thank you always—we love you!" — Seolyoon

Dream Indian Collaborations

When asked which Indian artist they’d love to work with, Lily excitedly shares, "We recently filmed an Indian MV reaction video and saw a lot of music and videos from various Indian artists, and I was really touched by the emotions and expressions in them. Jonita Gandhi’s music stood out to me the most, and I even mentioned that I’d love to collaborate with her. To my surprise, she responded! That was such an incredible moment—I really hope we get to work together soon!"