How Jacob Elordi Turned Frankenstein’s Monster Into The Internet’s New Obsession

Ever hated a character so much that it made you fall in love with the actor? That was 2023’s Jacob Elordi, the man who went from Euphoria’s toxic dreamboat to Saltburn’s eerie chaos, and somehow made both sins look cinematic. But in 2025, he’s done something truly impossible: he’s made us fall for Frankenstein’s monster.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has finally dropped on Netflix, and the internet hasn’t known peace since. “The way that my TL has been mostly Frankenstein since it came out makes me so happy,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “If you’re still in line for Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s creature to gracefully carry your dying body away from your wedding, STAY IN LINE.” The thirst is loud, but I must say, the admiration louder. Del Toro’s adaptation has become a collective swoon, a gothic fever dream where Elordi reigns as its haunting, beautiful heart.

It’s no surprise, really. The 6’5” Australian has always had a touch of the mythic about him, that old-Hollywood face, the slow, thoughtful way he moves, the baritone that could make even horror sound like romance. From The Kissing Booth to Euphoria to Saltburn to Priscilla, he’s been quietly mastering the art of playing the man you can’t decide whether to hate, desire, or save. But in Frankenstein, Elordi flips the script. He’s not the villain anymore; he’s the victim of a human's greed and curiosity.

From the very first frame, with lightning cracking and shadows stirring, Elordi’s presence is magnetic. Right after the Netflix lightning Frankenstein opening credits, the first scene with Elordi will blow you away. You can see why. The moment his Creature comes to life, the room shifts. His gaze flickers with something innocent and terrified, his body language equal parts violent and fragile. He moves like a newborn trying to make sense of a world that has already rejected him.

Del Toro has always known that women long for the beauty buried inside the monstrous. His films, from Pan’s Labyrinth to The Shape of Water, blur the line between horror and heartbreak. In Frankenstein, he gives that longing flesh and form, and Elordi gives it a soul.

Del Toro’s camera is majestic, but it’s Elordi who does the heavy lifting, with a tilt of his head, a trembling breath, the faintest flicker in his eyes. Personally, I can’t stop thinking about his performance with his eyes in every scene. So little was said, but it was so powerful and loud, goosebumps.

It’s a staggering performance, the kind that creeps up on you days later, when you realise you’re still thinking about him. His Creature is unlike anything you have seen before. Mia Goth, who plays his on-screen ally, told us: “Jacob brought such purity to the Creature. It made my job as his defender and protector so much easier.” Backing her, Del Toro adds, "People are going to be surprised by his performance." Did they lie? Surely not!

Off-screen, Elordi’s allure is no less moodboard worthy. He’s become something of a style icon — all sharp tailoring and quiet confidence, walking the Venice red carpet in Bottega Veneta like he invented brooding. There’s an old-worldness to him that feels out of step with the TikTok generation, a sort of melancholy glamour that harks back to Marlon Brando and Alain Delon.

So yes, stay in line. Stay hopelessly enchanted.

