Inside Soho House Mumbai: The Creative Sanctuary That Just Earned A Michelin Key

When the Michelin Guide unveiled its first-ever list of Key distinctions for outstanding hotels across the world, Soho House Mumbai stood proudly among the chosen few. But this accolade isn’t merely about polished interiors or impeccable service — it’s about something far more intangible: soul.

The newly introduced Michelin Key is to hotels what the Michelin Star is to restaurants — a mark of exceptional experience and individuality. It celebrates spaces where design, service, and storytelling converge into something greater than luxury. For Soho House Mumbai, that recognition feels especially well-deserved.

A House That Feels Like Home

Opened in 2018 as the first Soho House in Asia, the Juhu property redefined what a members’ club and hotel could be. Perched along Mumbai’s breezy coastline, it’s a seamless blend of old Bombay charm and contemporary creative energy, a space that feels both familiar and inspiring.



Every detail has a story to tell: block-printed Rajasthani textiles, antique teakwood floors, hand-carved furniture sourced from local markets, and lampshades crafted from upcycled sari fabrics. Each of the 38 rooms is uniquely designed, offering a tactile reminder of India’s craft heritage.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, what truly defines the House is its atmosphere — effortlessly relaxed, yet unmistakably intentional. Soho House Mumbai is built not just for travellers, but for thinkers, makers, and storytellers. From artist residencies and mentorship programmes to film screenings and live music sessions, it’s a space designed to nurture creativity.



“Soho House Mumbai has always reflected the creative and cultural energy of the city it calls home. Being recognised by the MICHELIN Guide is a wonderful acknowledgement of the team’s passion, attention to detail, and commitment to creating experiences that feel both personal and inspiring,” said Kelly Wardingham, Regional Director, Asia.

Global Vision, Local Craft

Founder Nick Jones established Soho House on the idea of creating “homes away from home” for the world’s creative community, and in Mumbai, that ethos found new meaning. The House was built in collaboration with local designers, craftspeople, and artists, resulting in interiors that honour Indian artistry while maintaining Soho’s globally recognisable sensibility.

Its art collection, curated by Kate Bryan, features over 200 works, with more than 80% by artists from or based in South Asia. Names like Bharti Kher, Subodh Gupta, and Thukral & Tagra adorn its walls — not as exhibits, but as living art within the rhythm of the space.

“When we opened Soho House Mumbai, our goal was to create a home for India’s creative minds. What we’ve seen since then is extraordinary, a community that’s generous with ideas, supportive of new voices, and constantly pushing boundaries,” Wardingham added.

More Than A Members’ Club

While most luxury spaces hinge on exclusivity, Soho House thrives on inclusivity — the idea that creativity flourishes when doors are opened, not closed. Its membership brings together filmmakers, chefs, designers, musicians, writers, and entrepreneurs — from rising talent in their twenties to industry veterans who’ve shaped Mumbai’s creative scene.

Initiatives like Soho Mentorship and Soho Futures embody that philosophy, pairing emerging creatives with established figures for real-world guidance and collaboration. Every mentee receives a membership, unlocking access not only to the House but to a global creative ecosystem — from rooftop dinners in Los Angeles to art events in Barcelona or Milan Fashion Week. It’s this sense of belonging that makes the Mumbai House more than a destination— it’s a launchpad for ideas.

Designing For Connection

Each floor of Soho House Mumbai unfolds like a story. On the ground level, Cecconi’s, the Northern Italian restaurant open to the public, invites the city in proof that openness need not come at the cost of intimacy. Above, the rooftop pool and bar overlook the Arabian Sea, framed by terrazzo tables and cane furniture, offering one of the most cinematic sunset views in the city.

Inside, the spaces are layered with intention: marble bars lined with cut-glass chandeliers, quiet library corners for reflection, and curated playlists that shift with the mood of the hour. Every design detail encourages conversation and connection, a visual dialogue between Mumbai’s craft traditions and Soho’s global aesthetic.

A Living, Breathing Community

Ultimately, Soho House Mumbai’s greatest triumph lies not in its architecture but in its people. From Breakfast Jam networking sessions to Pride collaborations with Gaysi Family, or partnerships with MAMI and ELLE Impact, the House continues to engage with Mumbai’s wider cultural landscape.

“Creativity isn’t a solitary pursuit, it’s a conversation,” as the community’s unspoken motto goes. And at Soho House Mumbai, that conversation never seems to end.

A Key That Unlocks More Than A Door

For those who’ve stepped through its doors, the Michelin Key only affirms what they already know: Soho House Mumbai isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a place to belong. Here, artistry lives in the details — in hand-stitched linens, in stories exchanged over cocktails by the sea. In a city that never stops moving, the House offers something rare: stillness with purpose, and the quiet hum of creativity finding its home.

What began in London in 1995 has evolved into 47 Houses around the world, each rooted in its local spirit yet bound by one shared philosophy: to create spaces where the world’s creative souls can connect, collaborate, and come alive.

And for those ready to find their place within that global creative community to share stories, ideas, and sunsets over the Arabian Sea — membership applications for Soho House are open here.

