In Conversation With LANY On Touring, Growth, And Connection At Balad Beast 2026

LANY have a way of making even the biggest spaces feel intimate. At Balad Beast 2026, that intimacy travelled easily, across continents, cultures, and crowds, landing softly in the heart of Al Balad. Just weeks after their set at Lollapalooza India, Paul Klein and Jake Goss were back on stage, this time in Jeddah, met by a sea of fans who screamed lyrics back at them with the kind of devotion that feels both tender and unhinged in equal measure.

Their set unfolded like a shared memory rather than a performance. Phones were up, voices were louder, and for a moment, it felt less like a festival crowd and more like a collective release. LANY’s music—always hovering between nostalgia and confession, translated effortlessly. Different country, same emotional currency. Later, away from the stage and the noise, Paul and Jake spoke with the ease of a band that’s learned how to live inside constant motion.



ELLE: You’ve just come off a high-energy set at Balad Beast. The crowd was completely locked in. How did it feel being up there tonight?

Paul Klein: It felt really special. This is our first time here, and you never really know what to expect with a new crowd—but the energy was insane. Everyone was so present, singing along, really feeling it with us.

ELLE: Your songwriting has always been deeply personal. How do you balance writing from such an emotional place while still making music that connects on a global level?

Paul: I think you have to let yourself feel it fully first. The honesty has to come before anything else. Once the emotion is out, you can shape it in a way that other people can step into it too. That’s always been the goal—writing something personal that still feels universal.

ELLE: You’ve been touring a lot recently. Is there one standout memory from the road that still sticks with you?

Paul: This past tour was huge for us. We toured North America, the UK, and then took A Beautiful Blur around the world. We really committed to playing the new songs, which is always a little scary because people love the older stuff. But it felt important for our growth as a band. There was a show in Mexico City where it felt like we hit a completely new level. I’ll never forget that night, it changed something for us.

ELLE: Looking back to when you first started making music in 2014, did you ever imagine playing shows this far from home?

Paul: Honestly, no. Our biggest dream back then was just to play South by Southwest. That felt massive. Our world was Austin, Texas—and now we’re playing in Saudi Arabia. It’s pretty wild to think about.

ELLE: Is there a song from your discography that will always hold a special place for you?

Paul: I Love You So Bad will always be special. It was the third song we ever wrote and released, and for a lot of people, that’s how they discovered us.

Jake Goss: And Dumb Stuff is a big one for us too. We made it together in Malibu, in this house where it rained one day. We opened the windows and recorded the sound of the rain—you can actually hear it in the track. It was such a pure, fun moment.

ELLE: You’ve collaborated with artists like Lauv. What do you look for when working with someone new?

Paul: We don’t really chase collaborations. They usually come to us naturally. And we’ve said no to quite a few.

If it feels authentic, if it’s a song we believe in and can imagine playing live around the world, then we’re open to it. That’s the biggest thing for us.

ELLE: What does a pre-show ritual look like before a big festival set like this?

Paul: I like to wet my hair.

Jake: We do a little warm-up.

Paul: Listen to some music together.

Jake: And have a good laugh.

Paul: A laugh before a show is essential.

ELLE: If Balad Beast had a soundtrack, which LANY song would you put on it?

Paul: I’d say Know You Naked. The weather’s perfect, the vibe is right—it just feels like it fits.

Jake: I’m hearing a lot of four-on-the-floor around here, so I’d go with something that really thumps. Maybe Dancing in the Kitchen.

ELLE: You were just in India recently and now you’re here in Saudi Arabia. How does it feel moving between these regions on tour?

Paul: It’s exciting. This is our first time in a lot of these places, which doesn’t happen often anymore.

We feel really far from home—but in a good way. It’s that kind of distance that makes everything feel fresh again.

Jake: We even went to Egypt to see the pyramids a couple of days ago.

Paul: Yeah, easily one of the coolest trips we’ve ever taken as a band.

