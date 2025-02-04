Manav Kaul: I Began As A Poet, Writing To Impress Girls

Manav Kaul is a storyteller in every sense of the word—whether captivating audiences on screen in Tumhari Sulu, Kai Po Che!, or Ajeeb Daastaans, or weaving poetic prose that lingers long after it has been read. His work defies easy categorisation. With a background in theatre, poetry, and filmmaking, Kaul seamlessly moves between different forms of expression, guided purely by instinct and a deep love for the craft. In conversation with ELLE at Jaipur Literature Festival, he reflects on his unstructured writing process, the power of silence in storytelling, and why he never writes for an audience—only for himself.

Manav Kaul at Jaipur Literature Festival

When asked how he navigates the space between reality and fiction while crafting his stories, Manav dismisses the idea of navigation altogether. He simply writes. "There is no plan, no destination—just a blank page and the words that follow." One sentence dictates the next, leading him through the unknown without any preconceived structure. Writing, to him, is an instinctive act, not something to be dissected or theorised about." he says. He writes because he believes he can—and that is reason enough.

"Either you can write, or you can't."

More Than Silence

Silence plays a significant role in his narratives, but does he think silence speaks louder than words in storytelling? Kaul doesn’t see it in those terms. Instead, he explains that he writes what he wants to read—stories that don’t yet exist but should. The same applies to his work in theatre. Plays he wanted to see but never could, he ended up writing himself. He never sets out to impress or cater to an audience. Writing is an entirely personal act, one that entertains him, keeps him engaged, and leads him to new discoveries. There is no external motivation—only the joy of writing for himself.

His work often blurs the line between poetry and prose, so how does he decide which form best suits his emotions? "Like many writers, I began as a poet in my youth, often reciting verses to impress girls," he recalls with a laugh. "And I still do." But beyond that, poetry has shaped the way he writes, condensing vast emotions into a few carefully chosen words. He admires poets like Ocean Vuong, whose prose carries the lyrical essence of poetry.

Coming from both theatre and poetry, his writing is infused with drama and rhythm, a combination that gives him a distinctive voice. Every experience feeds into his storytelling, and his background as a playwright and poet informs every sentence he crafts.

Having worn multiple hats—playwright, actor, director—how does he think these roles influence one another? Manav believes they are all interconnected. "Theatre, poetry, and filmmaking complement each other, merging into a singular creative expression." Acting sharpens his understanding of dialogue, directing shapes his sense of movement within a story, and writing grants him the ultimate freedom. "I don't compartmentalise these identities; instead, they flow together seamlessly, enriching one another."

He remains an artist who writes to amuse himself, acts to discover new emotions, and embraces the chaos of creativity. And perhaps that is what makes his work so compelling—its pure, unfiltered honesty.