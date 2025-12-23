Michelle Yohan Poonawalla And The Power of Purpose

Michelle Yohan Poonawalla doesn’t compartmentalise her life. Philanthropy, business, design, and art don’t sit in separate lanes; they flow into one another, shaped by family values, long-term thinking, and a deeply personal relationship with creativity. In conversation with ELLE, she reflects on leadership, building future-ready enterprises, translating her design sensibility into spaces and art, and redefining what success means at this stage of her journey.

ELLE: You move fluidly across philanthropy, business, design, and art. How do these different facets of your life inform one another?

Michelle Yohan Poonawalla (MYP): For me, everything begins with family. It is the foundation that anchors all the different roles I play. Each facet of my life informs the other in meaningful ways. The introspection I draw from the studio helps me make more thoughtful decisions in the boardroom. The structure of business brings order and intention to my creative practice. And my philanthropic work ensures that everything I pursue has a larger purpose. Each role strengthens the other. I don’t switch identities; I carry them together. This fluidity is what allows me to approach work and life with both creativity and clarity.

ELLE: You’ve supported causes across education, health, and social impact. What do you believe makes philanthropy truly effective today, beyond funding alone?

MYP: Effective philanthropy must be rooted in compassion, consistency, and a genuine understanding of the communities you are serving. Funding is only one part of it; real impact requires engagement, collaboration, and long-term commitment. My instinct to give was shaped early in life by my maternal grandmother. Growing up, kindness was a daily practice, whether it was sharing toys and biscuits with children from the fishing village near her home in Marve, participating in her fun fairs for children with disabilities, selling handmade cards and gift bags for charity, or donating hearing aids to those in need. These experiences taught me that giving is not an act; it is a value system. Today, my approach is more structured yet heartfelt. Through the Yohan Poonawalla Foundation, we champion education, healthcare, heritage restoration, public spaces, and community development. True philanthropy is about dignity and empowerment. It must outlast the moment and create pathways for people to build better lives.

ELLE: As Managing Director, you’ve played a key role in modernising and strengthening manufacturing operations. What were the most important shifts necessary to future-proof the business?

MYP: Future-proofing requires a clear vision of where the world is heading. From the studio to the boardroom, I’ve always believed in anticipating change rather than reacting to it. Sustainability and innovation are central to that. Many of our businesses address real environmental challenges, such as Regeno, a 100% biodegradable packaging solutions brand; Cura Pipe, in water conservation; and other ventures that prioritise renewable solutions. These decisions are deeply connected to themes I explore in my art. I have also presented the same in my films and installations, such as ‘Introspection’ and ‘Circle of Life’, addressing issues related to water scarcity and climate change. Modernisation also means investing in technology, strengthening governance, and empowering teams with systems that enable growth. My goal has always been to build businesses that are not only profitable but also purposeful; enterprises that contribute positively to the world we are moving into.

ELLE: Leadership often looks different from the inside. What have been some of the most valuable lessons your role has taught you?

MYP: Leadership has taught me the power of empathy. You cannot lead without understanding people, their motivations, challenges, and aspirations. It has also taught me the importance of listening deeply and making decisions rooted in both clarity and compassion. Another lesson is to always think of long-term solutions. Just as in my art, where I encourage introspection to imagine a better future, leadership requires that same balance of reflection and foresight. And finally, leadership is never solitary. Everything meaningful I’ve built has come from collaboration and shared purpose.

ELLE: Through MYP Design Studio, you’ve translated your personal design sensibility into a professional practice. What made you realise it needed to become a studio, not just an interest?

MYP: My journey in design began long before the studio. I graduated with honours in Interior Design from The American College in London, and my BA gave me a strong foundation in spatial planning, materials, and design vocabulary. MYP Design Studio grew organically out of that same desire to build a practice rooted in thoughtful design. For me, interiors are another kind of storytelling; the palette, textures, lighting, and proportions must serve a client’s vision while carrying a refined aesthetic. Over the years, collaborating with craftsmen and specialists has further shaped my understanding of how spaces should feel. The studio is simply a natural extension of that passion and discipline.

ELLE: Your design projects span premium residential and luxury spaces. What principles guide your approach when creating interiors that are both functional and expressive?

MYP: Function always comes first; spaces must feel effortless and intuitive to live in. Once the practical foundations are set, we layer form, materials, and textures that feel tactile, elegant, and timeless. I also believe interiors should reflect a person’s story. From the lighting, art, to the landscaping, and materials, all of it should work together to create harmony and rhythm in a space. Whether it’s a home or a commercial space, my aim is always to create a balance of beauty, comfort and soul.

ELLE: Art has been a deeply personal yet public part of your journey. How has your relationship with art changed over time?

MYP: Art has shifted from something I grew up around to something that has become a significant voice in my life. My earliest memories are of watching my grandfather, the renowned artist Jehangir Vafizdar, sketch quick, one-minute drawings in his office while I visited him after school. His paintings were all around our home, and he would often speak to me about how “art should be intelligent.” Over time, my practice has expanded across multiple forms. From oil-on-canvas works using the prized ruler technique my grandfather taught me, to richly textured impasto landscapes, to acrylic butterfly works animated through digital mapping, and to immersive large-scale installations that confront themes such as violence, climate change, and water scarcity.

ELLE: What draws you to creating and collecting art alongside your other pursuits?

MYP: Art gives me a sense of freedom and emotional clarity. It allows me to express concerns and ideas that are often difficult to articulate in words. Collecting art, meanwhile, is a way of honouring creativity. It keeps me connected to culture, history, and emerging talent. It inspires my own work and broadens my perspective, be it in business or philanthropy. Art is both grounding and liberating, which is why it remains such a significant part of my life.

ELLE: What does success look like to you now?

MYP: Success, to me, has always been about striking the right balance between my family, business, creativity, and social impact. It is about raising children with strong values, building future-ready businesses, creating art that moves people, and contributing meaningfully to society. Success is not a singular achievement; it is the ability to evolve while staying true to what matters most.