My Choice, My Voice: Aukera Celebrates Women Making Choices

What does it mean to make choices? To step forward with self-belief and craft a narrative that you own? In a world that often dictates who women should be, the power to choose is nothing short of revolutionary.

Aukera has always believed that choices define us—not just the tough, life-altering ones, but also the quiet, everyday decisions that shape our identities, our dreams, and our legacies. This belief is at the heart of My Choice, My Voice, a movement that celebrates women who have dared to dream and, in doing so, have paved the way for others.

As part of this movement, Aukera is celebrating 50 remarkable women—leaders, disruptors, and changemakers, who exemplify the courage it takes to walk an uncharted path. These women have defied convention, redefined success, and inspired countless others to listen to their inner voice.

The upcoming exclusive evening on March the 7th will not only be a recognition of their journeys but also a reminder that every woman’s choice holds power. And leading the way are two icons who embody this philosophy—Taapsee Pannu and Sania Mirza, the faces of Aukera, chosen for their fearless choices and undeniable impact.

From Bollywood to the tennis court, these women have shattered stereotypes, broken barriers, and stood firm in their beliefs. Their presence at this event is more than symbolic, it calls to every woman to embrace her choices unapologetically.

This isn’t just an evening of celebration. It’s a movement that amplifies the voices of those who choose. It’s a moment to pause, acknowledge, and champion the power of self-expression. My Choice, My Voice is not just about the women being honored, it’s about every woman who has made a choice ever, that has defined who she is.