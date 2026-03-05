Your Weekend Watchlist Is Here: The OTT Drops Everyone Will Be Talking About

What’s New in OTT Releases This Week?
Fresh thrillers, gripping dramas, and one wholesome family entertainer are arriving on OTT this week, giving your watchlist plenty to dive into.
Subedaar - A Powerful Tale of Grit and Duty
This hard-hitting drama follows the life of a former soldier navigating loyalty, honour, and the weight of responsibility long after the battlefield. Rooted in themes of discipline and sacrifice, Subedaar brings a raw, emotional look at duty beyond the uniform, blending intense storytelling with moments of quiet resilience.
Hello Bachhon – A Teacher’s Mission to Change the Classroom
Inspired by the real-life journey of Alakh Pandey, Hello Bachhon tells the story of a determined small-town teacher on a mission to make quality education accessible to everyone. Produced by The Viral Factory, the five-episode Hindi biographical drama stars Viineet Kumar Singh as the passionate educator who challenges the traditional system and proves that big change can begin in the most ordinary classrooms.
Young Sherlock – The Detective Before the Legend
This fresh take on the iconic sleuth follows a young, disgraced Sherlock Holmes as he finds himself entangled in a dangerous murder case that could cost him his freedom. What begins as his first real investigation quickly spirals into a globe-spanning conspiracy, pushing the future detective into an explosive showdown that will shape the man he is destined to become.
Rooster – A Smart, Offbeat Comedy About Work and Family
Created by Bill Lawrence, the mind behind Ted Lasso, Scrubs, and Shrinking, Rooster brings a sharp, character-driven comedy to the screen. Starring Steve Carell, the series blends fast-paced humour with a quirky look at life inside academia while navigating the chaos of family dynamics.
Why These New Releases Deserve Your Watchlist
This week’s OTT lineup proves there’s something for every kind of viewer. From gripping mysteries and high-stakes drama to clever comedy and feel-good storytelling, these fresh releases bring a mix of powerful narratives and entertaining escapes. Whether you’re in the mood for an intense binge or a light, family-friendly watch, these titles are ready to take over your screen time.