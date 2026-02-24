OTT Releases This Week: New Seasons, Big Stars & Binge-Worthy Premieres

1 /6

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

The ton is back and the stakes are higher. Season 4 Part 2 continues the central romance that has kept fans invested, while expanding the emotional arcs of the Bridgerton siblings. Expect lavish ball sequences, dramatic confrontations, and secrets that threaten reputations overnight. The production design remains extravagant, with ornate gowns and richly detailed sets doing as much storytelling as the script. This chapter leans deeper into vulnerability and power dynamics, making it one of the more layered seasons so far.