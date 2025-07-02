Planning The 'Perfect Date' Just Got Easier, Thanks To AI

What’s the hardest part of dating in 2025? If you thought it was decoding mixed signals or crafting the ideal opening line, think again. According to happn—the real-life online dating app—it’s actually planning the first date. A whopping 69% of singles admit they find choosing the right venue stressful. That’s why the app’s latest feature, Perfect Date, might just be a game-changer.

happn’s AI Has The Answer

Launched last week, Perfect Date harnesses AI with emotional intelligence to serve up real-life date ideas that genuinely fit your vibe. It’s powered by large language models, layered with your personal preferences, and built to make the transition from chatting to meeting up feel natural, not nerve-wracking.

No More Guesswork

Once you’ve crushed with someone, the feature becomes available—no prompts, no pressure. The AI quietly analyses the geographical area they’ve both defined, then draws from a mix of shared interests, hobbies, favourite activities, and even profile Teasers to understand the vibe they might enjoy together. It then taps into happn’s existing Spots feature, filtering locations not just by category, but by atmosphere, mood and ease of access. What you get is a curated list of up to five venue suggestions that don’t just sound good—they feel right.

Human Connection, Tech Support

With 62% of singles saying they’d trust AI to help plan a date, this feature answers a real, rising need. But it does so without taking over. The AI is activated only when you want it to be, and it always leaves the final decision in your hands. This is AI as a co-pilot, not a commander.

“The perfect first date spot can make all the difference,” says Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO & President of happn. “Today’s singles crave a space that balances comfort, vibe, and authenticity. happn’s Perfect Date feature is designed to deliver just that—effortlessly.”

Dating, But Make It Ethical

What sets happn apart is its emotionally intelligent and ethical approach to tech. Unlike traditional AI tools that can feel impersonal or invasive, this feature is designed to be subtle, contextual and always respectful. It reads the room—or in this case, the relationship—before stepping in. It’s not here to dictate your plans; it’s here to gently help shape them.

Where Chemistry Meets Choice

In a world increasingly driven by fast and fleeting connections, Perfect Date leans into something slower, softer, and more considered. It’s for people who still believe in the magic of a well-planned night out—and who know that the right atmosphere can make all the difference between a spark and a flop.

Because sometimes, real-life romance just needs a digital nudge.