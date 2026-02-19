Iconic Roles That Left A Permanent Mark On Indian Cinema

Rekha In Umrao Jaan
In Umrao Jaan, Rekha delivered a performance steeped in grace and quiet devastation. Her portrayal of the courtesan-poet remains one of Indian cinema’s most haunting and definitive acts of artistry.
Vicky Kaushal In Chhaava
Kaushal transforms into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj with intensity and physical conviction. The role cements his command over historical drama, blending valour with emotional depth.
Ranveer Singh In Padmaavat
He delivered a chilling, unrestrained turn as Alauddin Khilji. The performance was magnetic and menacing, redefining the modern Bollywood antagonist.
Priyanka Chopra In Bajirao Mastani
Priyanka Chopra portrayed Kashibai with restrained strength and aching vulnerability. Her performance added emotional gravitas to the epic, leaving a lasting imprint on the film’s legacy.
Prabhas In Baahubali
In Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas embodied mythic heroism with commanding physicality and quiet nobility. The role transformed him into a pan-Indian superstar and redefined the scale of Indian epic cinema.
Shah Rukh Khan In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
In DDLJ, Shah Rukh Khan redefined the romantic hero as Raj — charming, vulnerable and deeply rooted in family values. The performance became a cultural benchmark, shaping Bollywood romance for generations.
Deepika Padukone In Om Shanti Om
Marking a dream debut, she embodied old-school Bollywood glamour with poise far beyond a newcomer. In Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone turned Shantipriya into an eternal icon of beauty, tragedy and star power.
Amjad Khan In Sholay
With a gravelly laugh and chilling stillness, he redefined the Hindi film villain forever. In Sholay, Amjad Khan turned Gabbar Singh into a cultural phenomenon — menacing, memorable and endlessly quoted.