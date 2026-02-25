subscribe
Advertisment
Life + Culture

Romantic Movies That Began As Beloved Books

From timeless literary classics to contemporary bestsellers, these beloved novels found a second life on screen, turning-page-turning romance into unforgettable cinematic love stories.

| Team ELLE
Banner - 2026-02-25T151903.565
News Gallery
1/7

Eat Pray Love - Love and Self-Discovery

Adapted from Eat, Pray, Love, the film captures a journey of healing, heartbreak and rediscovery across continents. Starring Julia RobertsEat Pray Love turns personal memoir into a sweeping romance with the self.

News Gallery
2/7

Pride and Prejudice - Timeless Romance

Based on Pride and Prejudice, the beloved adaptation brings wit, longing and social nuance to life. The 2005 film starring Keira Knightley reintroduced Austen’s enduring love story to a new generation.

News Gallery
3/7

Brooklyn - Quiet, Powerful Love

Adapted from Brooklyn, the film tells a tender story of migration and unexpected romance. Led by Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn captures love that is soft-spoken yet deeply transformative.

News Gallery
4/7

The Idea of You - Modern Love Story

Adapted from The Idea of You, the film explores age-gap romance under the glare of fame. Starring Anne Hathaway, The Idea of You reframes modern love through desire, vulnerability and public scrutiny.

News Gallery
5/7

Atonement - Love and Loss

Based on Atonement, the film unravels a sweeping romance undone by misunderstanding and war. Starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, Atonement turns longing and regret into cinematic poetry.

News Gallery
6/7

The Notebook — Classic Romance

Adapted from The Notebook, the film immortalises a love that endures time, distance and memory. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, The Notebook remains a defining modern tearjerker.

News Gallery
7/7

The Fault in Our Stars - Love That Lingers

The film traces a tender romance shaped by illness and fleeting time. Starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, The Fault in Our Stars captures young love that stays long after the credits roll.

Related stories