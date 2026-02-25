Romantic Movies That Began As Beloved Books

Eat Pray Love - Love and Self-Discovery
Adapted from Eat, Pray, Love, the film captures a journey of healing, heartbreak and rediscovery across continents. Starring Julia Roberts, Eat Pray Love turns personal memoir into a sweeping romance with the self.
Pride and Prejudice - Timeless Romance
Based on Pride and Prejudice, the beloved adaptation brings wit, longing and social nuance to life. The 2005 film starring Keira Knightley reintroduced Austen’s enduring love story to a new generation.
Brooklyn - Quiet, Powerful Love
Adapted from Brooklyn, the film tells a tender story of migration and unexpected romance. Led by Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn captures love that is soft-spoken yet deeply transformative.
The Idea of You - Modern Love Story
Adapted from The Idea of You, the film explores age-gap romance under the glare of fame. Starring Anne Hathaway, The Idea of You reframes modern love through desire, vulnerability and public scrutiny.
Atonement - Love and Loss
Based on Atonement, the film unravels a sweeping romance undone by misunderstanding and war. Starring Keira Knightley and James McAvoy, Atonement turns longing and regret into cinematic poetry.
The Notebook — Classic Romance
Adapted from The Notebook, the film immortalises a love that endures time, distance and memory. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, The Notebook remains a defining modern tearjerker.
The Fault in Our Stars - Love That Lingers
The film traces a tender romance shaped by illness and fleeting time. Starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, The Fault in Our Stars captures young love that stays long after the credits roll.