Shalini Passi Wrote The Book On Being Fabulous. She Means It

There is a version of Shalini Passi that the world already knows — or thinks it does. The art patron with the extraordinary eye. The woman who walked into Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives and somehow became its philosophical conscience. The Delhi figure who moves through galleries and galas with the particular ease of someone who has long stopped trying to prove anything.

But books have a way of undoing the curated version of a person. And The Art of Being Fabulous: 10 Rules for a Beautiful Mind & Life, Passi’s first, does exactly that. Not with confession, but with something quieter and more disarming: clarity.

“The earliest impulse to write this book came from a quiet realisation,” she says, “that the idea of fabulousness had always been part of my life, long before I had the words to define it. She traces it back to childhood: a spark felt in the presence of art and music, a sense of being connected to something larger. “It was only much later that I understood this feeling as a form of self-trust and inner alignment, rather than something performed for the outside world.”

This is the argument the book makes, and it is more subversive than it first appears. In a cultural moment where fabulousness has been reduced to content — to the aesthetics of abundance, the performance of ease — Passi reclaims it as an interior practice. Not what you wear or where you are seen, but the quality of attention you bring to your own life.

“Being seen is about optics,” she says plainly. “Being known is about intimacy. You can control how you are seen, but being truly known is something you earn through consistency, integrity, and self-awareness. That is the real luxury.”

It’s a distinction that feels particularly urgent right now, when visibility has never been easier to manufacture and authenticity has never been harder to locate. Passi has navigated both worlds — the rarefied one of contemporary Indian art patronage, and the surprisingly unsparing one of reality television — and emerged, by her own account, with her sense of self largely intact. The show, she says, encouraged her to share her journey more honestly in the book. What a camera captures is always partial. A page allows something fuller.

What emerged on that page surprised even her. “When I began writing, I wasn’t the social figure or the art patron,” she says. “I was simply a young woman questioning her own worth.” The memoir stripped away the accumulation of roles and returned her to something more essential. Strength, she found herself writing, isn’t loud. It’s consistent. Vulnerability isn’t weakness; it’s the material from which an honest life is built.

Art and philanthropy had been her two great teachers before the book, she explains. Art taught her to see differently; giving back taught her what she actually stood for. Fashion taught her to step into the world with intention. Design taught her that structure and beauty are not opposites. The book is, in many ways, the synthesis of all three disciplines applied inward — to the architecture of a life.

What Passi is describing, underneath the vocabulary of fabulousness, is a practice of self-custody — the ongoing, unglamorous work of knowing what you value and refusing to drift from it. The courage she champions is not the loud, linear kind. It is the courage to be selective, to be ambitious and tender simultaneously, to refuse to shrink in a culture that still, despite everything, rewards smallness in women.

“Fabulousness isn't exhausting,” she says, “when it comes from authenticity. It's only tiring if it becomes a performance.”

That sentence is perhaps the book's quiet thesis, and it arrives with the particular authority of someone who has done the work to know the difference. Shalini Passi is not telling you how to be more like her. She is asking you to be more precisely, more honestly, more unapologetically yourself.

That, she would say, is the art of it.





The Art of Being Fabulous: 10 Rules for a Beautiful Mind & Life is out now.