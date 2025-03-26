Shifting Gears: How These Indian Women Are Taking Over The Racetrack

Motorsports has long been considered a male-dominated field, but a new wave of fearless and determined women is rewriting the narrative in India. From racing at breakneck speeds to engineering high-performance machines, these women are proving that passion and skill know no gender.

In a sport where financial challenges, gender biases, and physical endurance often serve as barriers, these women, Shriya Lohia, Kajal Prajapati, and Shweta Chitrode are defying the odds. Whether it’s Lohia’s rise through the ranks of competitive racing, Prajapati's precision as a performance engineer in endurance races, or Chitrode's dominance in drag racing, each of them is pushing the limits and setting new benchmarks for women in Indian motorsports.

Their journeys are not just about speed, Formula 1 or competition; they are about resilience, breaking stereotypes, and inspiring the next generation of women to take the wheel—literally and figuratively. We sat with them at the inaugural edition of Generation Speed 2025, a motorsport festival dedicated to speed and performance.

Here’s how they’re changing the game, one race at a time.

Shriya Lohia: A Young Trailblazer in Racing

At just 16 years old, Shriya Lohia has already spent nearly half her life on the racetrack. She started karting at nine, driven purely by passion, with no family background in motorsports. Over the past seven to eight years, she has raced both nationally and internationally, making consistent progress in a sport she loves. Like many athletes in motorsports, She has faced significant challenges, with financial constraints being the biggest hurdle. "Motorsports is very expensive, and funding yourself is impossible. Sponsorship is essential, but in India, there isn’t much financial support for motorsports," she explains. Beyond financial barriers, she has also dealt with biases against women in the male-dominated industry. "There will always be guys who say things about you, but you have to ignore it and keep going."

Mentality Before a Race

The driver considers herself a serious competitor, but one thought she always keeps in mind before every race is to enjoy the experience. "Instead of focusing on performance pressure, I remind myself to stay calm and have fun because you never know when a race could be your last—especially with financial uncertainties."

Most Thrilling Experience

Her transition from karting to Formula 4 was a milestone moment. "Sitting in an F4 car, taking it out on the track—something I thought would never happen—was the most thrilling experience of my life. Completing a whole season in Formula racing was an achievement I’ll always cherish."

Icons and Inspirations

Lohia's looks up to Michael Schumacher as the all-time great, while her current driving F1 inspirations include Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc. Among Indian racers, she admires Kush Maini. "Every time I meet him, I’m inspired by his humility and dedication."

Kajal Prajapati: A Performance Engineer Pushing Boundaries

Kajal Prajapati works as a performance engineer, primarily in endurance racing, including Nürburgring and Spa circuits. Her role is critical in ensuring cars are race-ready and optimizing performance strategies. While the trackside environment is more inclusive, the workshop setting often presents gender biases. "Even with certifications to handle heavy equipment, I’m questioned multiple times if I’m sure about what I’m doing," she shares. "Women in motorsports are scrutinized at every step, so there’s no margin for error." Her first time engineering a 24-hour endurance race was exhilarating. "Drivers switch out, but engineers remain on the job. We work crazy shifts, sometimes staying up for 48 hours straight, with at least 36 hours of intense focus to guide the team through qualifying and the race."

Advice for Young Girls

"Dare to dream. You will face discouragement at every step, but stay focused and methodical in achieving your goals." For her, technical preparation takes priority over mental preparation. "I analyze previous race data, test results, and collaborate with strategy teams to prepare for every possible scenario. Unexpected things happen all the time in motorsports, and being prepared is key."

Handling Failures

She believes in accountability. "I once miscalculated tire data, leading to a blown-out tire for my driver. It was my mistake, and I had to own up to it. In motorsports, a first mistake is sometimes forgiven, but the second is on you, and the third means you’re out. Learning from failures is crucial."

Shweta Chitrode: The Only Indian Woman Drag Racer in 1050cc+

Shweta Chitrode is making history as the only Indian female competing in the 1050cc+ drag racing category. Riding a Hayabusa, she is paving the way for more women in the sport, despite facing numerous challenges. One of the biggest barriers she encounters is the lack of a separate category for women. "Men and women have different endurance levels, and having a women’s category would encourage more female participation," she explains. Additionally, the sport demands extreme physical and mental resilience, making it even tougher for women to break in.

Mindset At The Start

For Shweta, mental discipline is key. "People try to get into your head before a race—questioning you, making comments—but I’ve trained myself to block out all distractions. When I’m at the start line, my mind is at absolute zero," she shares. The moment before launch is pure focus, with nothing else mattering except the bike and the track ahead.

Advice For Aspiring Drag Racers

Shweta stresses the importance of technical understanding before competing. "Attend events like Valley Run and Generation Speed to learn. See how experienced racers prepare, and ensure you have the right bike, mechanics, and team before committing." She’s also eager to expand into track racing, with aspirations to compete on international circuits.

Racing Inspirations

A fan of Fast and Furious 2 and Tokyo Drift, Shweta has always been drawn to the world of high-speed racing. Her biggest inspiration? "Valentino Rossi. The day I got my first superbike and leather suit, it felt like a dream come true—I had only seen these things on TV growing up." Through her determination, Shweta is proving that women have a place in professional drag racing, and she hopes to inspire more to follow in her tire tracks.