Single At A Wedding? You’re Not Alone!

Weddings are magical and momentous for most people. After all, the air is heady with the scent of the freshest blooms, the music fills the air and laughter echoes in every corner. While couples celebrate their unison, this time can feel confusing and stressful for singles. There's a stir of emotions, be it anticipation, introspection and then social pressure. One moment you’re enjoying the dance floor, the next, a cousin’s voice cuts in: “So, why are you still single?”.

A recent survey by happn, the real-life dating app, brings forth this emotional spectrum. As per their findings, 39% of Indian singles brim with feelings of romance during the wedding season, while 29% experience loneliness. It's clear that weddings also rile up feelings that go beyond celebration. For some, they offer an opportunity to be more hopeful; others may sense a pang of longing.

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn, observes, “Weddings are a reminder that connection is timeless and deeply valued, but how we find it is evolving. Singles today aren’t just searching for ‘the one’; they’re seeking relationships that reflect their values, pace, and ideologies.”

A season of mixed emotions

Age plays a significant role in how singles navigate the wedding season. Gen Z, who generally wear their hearts on their sleeves, look at weddings as romantic playgrounds. Over half of young singles say they feel more eager to find a partner during this time, while 38% have more romantic feelings in this season. All in all, it's all about finding connections around the corner.

Millennials, on the other hand, believe in excitement but with a tinge of realism. While 49% are more hopeful than usual, they approach romance with a measured optimism. It's no longer about living in fantasy but about focusing on meaningful relationships.

Navigating social pressure

While generational differences often determine behaviours, some experiences remain universal. There's no escaping nosy and intrusive relatives, and the question, “Why are you still single?”. Unsurprisingly, 40% of singles call it the most dreaded question of every celebration.

But it seems like times are changing. An increasing number of singles are learning to show up on their own terms. Being alone doesn’t mean being lonely; it's about showing up with confidence and self-awareness.

Weddings also provide a subtle push toward connection. For instance, 51% of singles feel more open to finding a partner at this time, while 26% use dating apps more actively during this season.

The definition of companionship is also evolving with time. While 28% of the respondents continue to find motivation to date, seeing cute couples, a growing population of millennials seek emotional depth and meaningful partnership over social expectation.

Redefining singlehood

Even though 31% of singles still feel awkward attending weddings alone, the narrative is shifting. Those who go solo are enjoying their independence and learning that weddings can still be about joy and excitement, without a plus one being around. Fortunately, the times no longer consider showing up single as taboo. Instead, a move like this signals confidence, curiosity, and openness to new possibilities.

“At happn, we see this shift in how users engage on the platform, and through our features, we empower singles to define what connection means to them, whether it’s friendship, companionship, or something more,” says Abdelmalek.

So the next time you receive that invite and are questioning if you should go solo, take a deep breath. Dress in your favorite outfit, dance a little more freely, and maybe even open that dating app. After all, weddings aren’t just about couples. They are about finding joy in connection, celebration, and you never know, a little magic might await you in the most unexpected corners.