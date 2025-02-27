Phool Aur Chingari By UP Warriorz: Fashion Meets Cricket For The First Time Ever!

In a world where women are told to choose between either being soft or fierce, there is a group of rather unassuming, yet hard working women in the state of Uttar Pradesh telling us that they can do both. You can imagine these women as they smile and chatter while weaving together art, their hands gracefully moving like it’s an elaborate dance performance on textile. This time, these hands are weaving a completely new story for the women’s cricket team UP Warriorz. A story about sowing inspiration and preserving culture — culture that’s much much older than cricket itself.

UP Warriorz has once again redefined the game – this time, off the field. With a fairly daredevil team known for their action-packed on the pitch, it features global icons like Sophie Ecclestone rubbing shoulders with Indian cricket legends like Deepti Sharma to name a few.

Their latest collection, Phool Aur Chingari, is a compelling collaboration with artisan groups from Uttar Pradesh. A collaboration seamlessly blending heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary fashion. It’s a tribute to the duality of women, in sports and otherwise – gentle yet fierce.

A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Modernity

‘Phool aur Chingari’ is poetry weaved together in the name — an ode to UP’s state flower, the Palash or the Flame of the Forest. The flower erupts in hues of red and orange, resembling a passionate blaze. Just like the poetry in this statement, the collection has woven together the strength of women here — soft yet unabashedly fierce.

It makes a powerful case for contemporary fashion and the state’s rich cultural tapestry. With traditional embroidery designs and embellishments that honour the state’s craftsmanship, the ‘Phool Aur Chingari’ collection is a sureshot winner when it comes to power dressing served with a side of artisanal athleisure! We’re talking about polo shirts, sweatshirts, tees, and even bracelets. And did we mention that the bracelets also feature bead work done by more than 100 artisans from UP?

The Beauty Of Uttar Pradesh’s Artistic Legacy

As I mentioned earlier, a closer look at the pieces in this collection will reveal a craft older than the sport. From the regal intricacy of Zardozi and Mukaish to the timeless elegance of Chikankari, each piece serves as a tribute to the artisans who have upheld these art forms for generations. The motifs and patterns not only elevate the visual appeal but also honour the unbreakable spirit, grace, and resilience of the women who define this region.

This isn’t just pattern work on a piece of cloth, it’s their generations worth of heritage and stories poured onto textile. That way, their stories will remain tangible in some capacity, tangible enough to be felt. Tangible enough to be told to future generations. As I write this, I can only imagine the bright, sprightly smiles of the enthusiastic women busy weaving their craft in their workshop, hoping that their stories reach the other side of the world.

Through a collaboration with the All India Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association (AIACA) and support from Capri Foundation, this collection is more than just fabric — it is livelihoods. It is artisans, many of whom are women, finding new markets, new audiences, and new hope.

This collaboration is just one step in a multi-pronged approach towards highlighting their craft and providing them with economic support for long-term development.

Meenu Chopra, Executive Director, AIACA, puts it best: “On behalf of AIACA and our artisans, I would like to thank Capri Sports and UP Warriorz for extending this wonderful opportunity. For the past 20 years, AIACA has been working towards mainstreaming Indian crafts, ensuring market led growth for craft based enterprises and socio-economic empowerment of the artisans. A collaboration with a popular women’s cricket will not only help boost all of these efforts but also bring out these artisans skills in a unique and reimagined way.

The merchandise has been made by Chikankari, Ari and Zardozi artisans of Lucknow, Brass artisans of Sambhal and beaded accessory making artisans of Noida, most of whom are women. Making the merchandise has generated so much excitement and pride among our artisans on one hand and at the same time has generated livelihoods for them”.

The Off-Field Kit: Where Craft Meets Contemporary Elegance

This off-field kit is more than just sportswear; it is a canvas for evocative storytelling. Designed to spotlight the state’s indigenous crafts, the collection brings an artisanal touch to contemporary silhouettes while embracing gender-fluid elements in its design, colour palette, and fabric choices.

Versatility lies at the heart of this collection. The effortlessly chic sweatshirt and shorts, along with the sleek zip jackets create ensembles that seamlessly transition from match days to movie nights, airport lounges, or casual brunches. Each piece incorporates intricate Ari embroidery, with the initials of the team members meticulously handcrafted by Lucknow’s skilled artisans.

The T-shirt, a wardrobe essential, embodies the grace of Chikankari embroidery, making it perfect for casual team gatherings or everyday wear. Meanwhile, the polo shirts add a refined edge to the collection, featuring the striking Palash print across the shoulders and brass-enamel buttons, making them ideal for press conferences, media interactions, and sponsor events.

Redefining Athleisure: A Medium for Self-Expression

By wearing these pieces, the players are not only making a style statement but also carrying forward a legacy that has been meticulously crafted by artisans hailing from diverse parts of UP, including Dadri, Sambhal, Lucknow, and Barabanki. It reinforces the idea that fashion is more than just clothing; it is a means of honouring heritage, sparking conversation, and embracing identity. Every silhouette, texture, and design in this collection tells a cohesive story of strength, craftsmanship, and effortless style.

Bridging Sport, Fashion, and Feminism

UP Warriorz is using fashion as a platform to uplift traditional crafts and artisans while also making a strong statement – that fashion and sport are not mutually exclusive but rather, two forces that can inspire and empower. As the sports industry gradually opens its arms for more and more inclusivity, collections like these pave the way for greater visibility and appreciation of diverse narratives.

Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports, added on, “Phool Aur Chingari is a reflection of the duality that defines women in sport—graceful yet fierce, rooted in tradition yet breaking new ground. This collection is not just about fashion; it’s about storytelling, about carrying forward the legacy of artisans whose craftsmanship has shaped this region for generations. Through this collaboration, UP Warriorz is building a bridge between sport and culture, creating something truly special that extends beyond the game”.