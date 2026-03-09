Spy Thriller Movies To Watch For Stories Beyond The Spy Game

Raazi - Love, Loyalty, And Silent Sacrifice
In Raazi, Alia Bhatt portrays a young woman drawn into espionage for her country. The film goes beyond spycraft, exploring the emotional cost of loyalty, identity and quiet sacrifice.
Madras Cafe - The Cost Of Political Secrets
In Madras Cafe, John Abraham plays an intelligence officer navigating a volatile political conflict. The film examines how espionage often carries consequences far beyond the mission itself.
Bell Bottom- Heroism Beyond Headlines
In Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar leads a covert mission inspired by real hijacking events. Beyond the action, the film highlights intelligence work where quiet strategy, not spectacle, drives heroism.
The Imitation Game- Genius Under Siege
In The Imitation Game, Benedict Cumberbatch portrays mathematician Alan Turing, whose codebreaking work shaped the outcome of World War II. The film reveals the human brilliance and personal isolation behind one of history’s most critical intelligence efforts.
Wife Of A Spy - Trust In The Shadows
In Wife of a Spy, Yu Aoi navigates suspicion, loyalty and moral conflict as war-era secrets unfold around her. The film explores how trust becomes fragile when espionage enters personal lives.
The Rip — Loyalty Under Pressure
In The Rip, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck navigate a high-stakes investigation where trust begins to fracture. The thriller explores how ambition and loyalty collide when hidden truths surface.
Dhurandhar — Secrets Behind The Mission
In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh steps into a high-stakes world of intelligence and covert operations. The film promises a story where strategy, secrecy and personal conflict intersect beyond the typical spy narrative.