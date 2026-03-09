subscribe
Spy Thriller Movies To Watch For Stories Beyond The Spy Game

From quiet sacrifices to political secrets and moral dilemmas, these spy thrillers prove the genre is about far more than missions, revealing the human stories hidden behind intelligence and intrigue.

| Team ELLE
Raazi - Love, Loyalty, And Silent Sacrifice

In Raazi, Alia Bhatt portrays a young woman drawn into espionage for her country. The film goes beyond spycraft, exploring the emotional cost of loyalty, identity and quiet sacrifice.

Madras Cafe - The Cost Of Political Secrets

In Madras Cafe, John Abraham plays an intelligence officer navigating a volatile political conflict. The film examines how espionage often carries consequences far beyond the mission itself.

Bell Bottom- Heroism Beyond Headlines

In Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar leads a covert mission inspired by real hijacking events. Beyond the action, the film highlights intelligence work where quiet strategy, not spectacle, drives heroism.

The Imitation Game- Genius Under Siege

In The Imitation Game, Benedict Cumberbatch portrays mathematician Alan Turing, whose codebreaking work shaped the outcome of World War II. The film reveals the human brilliance and personal isolation behind one of history’s most critical intelligence efforts.

Wife Of A Spy - Trust In The Shadows

In Wife of a Spy, Yu Aoi navigates suspicion, loyalty and moral conflict as war-era secrets unfold around her. The film explores how trust becomes fragile when espionage enters personal lives.

The Rip — Loyalty Under Pressure

In The Rip, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck navigate a high-stakes investigation where trust begins to fracture. The thriller explores how ambition and loyalty collide when hidden truths surface.

Dhurandhar — Secrets Behind The Mission

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh steps into a high-stakes world of intelligence and covert operations. The film promises a story where strategy, secrecy and personal conflict intersect beyond the typical spy narrative.

