Strings Of Legacy: Amaan And Ayaan Ali Bangash Return To Chennai For A Spellbinding Evening At The Leela Palace

The golden-lit halls of The Leela Palace Chennai came alive with the soul-stirring strains of the sarod as maestro siblings Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash took centre stage once again. Returning to the city by popular demand, their exclusive performance marked yet another milestone in Icons of India by The Leela—an ongoing cultural initiative that celebrates the country’s artistic trailblazers through immersive, intimate experiences.

Amaan and Ayaan, sons and disciples of the legendary Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, carried forward their rich lineage with grace and gravitas. Their performance was more than a concert—it was a journey through the emotional and spiritual terrain of Indian classical music. Seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary nuance, the duo reaffirmed why they are regarded as custodians of a living legacy, one sarod note at a time.

Set against the backdrop of The Leela’s regal architecture, the evening felt both grand and deeply personal. Guests were enveloped in a soundscape that pulsed with history, memory, and innovation—a signature of the Bangash brothers’ evolving style. This was their second performance in the city under The Leela’s cultural banner, and the audience’s rapt attention was proof that the magic hadn’t dimmed since their first.

“At The Leela, we aspire to offer more than luxury—we strive to create meaningful experiences rooted in India’s rich cultural fabric,” said Nishant Agarwal, Vice President and General Manager, The Leela Palace Chennai. “Hosting Amaan and Ayaan once again was an absolute honour. Their music not only captivates but elevates.”

Beyond their live performances, the brothers’ collaboration with The Leela also includes Melodies by The Leela—a curated soundscape of original compositions designed to evoke the unique spirit of each property. It’s an innovative approach that turns luxury hospitality into a multisensory cultural experience, where music becomes memory.

The Icons of India platform has previously honoured figures such as Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, cricketing star Smriti Mandhana, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, and Jaipur royalty HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh. By spotlighting excellence across diverse disciplines, The Leela continues to build a bridge between India’s storied past and its dynamic present.

As the final notes of the sarod lingered in the air, the evening closed not just on a high note, but with a quiet reverence—one that echoed The Leela’s unwavering commitment to celebrating the arts, preserving heritage, and crafting moments that transcend time.