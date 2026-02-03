Supriya Kataria On Designing Jewellery That Feels Personal, Modern, And Meant To Be Lived In

For Supriya Kataria, fine jewellery has never been about occasion alone — it’s about intimacy, ease, and emotional connection. As the founder of Kumari, she brings a distinctly modern lens to a deeply traditional craft, designing pieces that feel soft yet assured, familiar yet fresh. Rooted in sentiment but shaped for contemporary life, her jewellery reflects a philosophy of quiet elegance — meant to be worn, lived in, and loved every day.

ELLE: Kumari has a distinct point of view in design and craftsmanship. How would you describe the philosophy that guides the brand?

Supriya Kataria (SK): Our philosophy has always been obvious: jewellery should feel beautiful, effortless, and personal. I’m drawn to clean lines and a softness that still carries presence. Kumari is modern yet warm and feels familiar. It’s jewellery you can live in, not just wear.

ELLE: Jewellery is emotional and tied to memory, milestones and heritage. How do you balance tradition with contemporary sensibility at Kumari?

SK: I’ve grown up surrounded by traditional jewellery, so that emotion and craft are naturally part of me. At the same time, I love the simplicity and ease of modern design. Kumari is really the meeting point between something rooted in sentiment and something expressed in a way that feels fresh and relevant to today’s woman.

ELLE: What first drew you to the world of fine jewellery, and how did that personal connection shape the way you built the brand?

SK: Jewellery has always been around me, but I noticed it was reserved for occasions. That gap made me curious: why can’t fine jewellery be part of everyday life? That thought slowly turned into a passion, and eventually, the reckoning force behind Kumari. I wanted to create a brand that felt approachable, personal, and never intimidating.

ELLE: As someone closely involved in the creative process, where do you find inspiration today?

SK: Inspiration comes from the simplest things, the morning light, colours, architecture, travel, or even a texture I notice in passing. I respond to what feels natural and effortless. Most ideas start from something small and intuitive.

ELLE: What have been some of the most defining moments in your journey with Kumari so far?

SK: Opening our stores has been incredibly meaningful; it’s when you actually see the brand come alive. But the most special moments are when women tell me they wear a Kumari piece every day. Not just for weddings or celebrations, but to work, to brunch, and at home. That’s when I know we’re building something real.

ELLE: In an industry that is often driven by trends, how important is timelessness to you?

SK: Timelessness matters a lot to me. Trends are fun and the present, but a sense of ease and elegance stays. Some pieces are meant to blend seamlessly into your life, and some become evergreen favourites. I design with longevity in mind, jewellery you love today and still feel connected to years later.

ELLE: The ELLE Collective celebrates individuals shaping culture through craft and creativity. What does being part of this list mean to you at this point in your journey?

SK: It means a lot to me. I am truly honoured. Kumari has been built with so much heart, so to be recognised for creativity and craft feels truly special. It encourages me to keep evolving, keep learning, and keep creating pieces that feel authentic and relatable.

