If you have ever found yourself tempted to slip quietly into a realm that truly comes alive only once the sun has surrendered to the night, then Syrah After Dark at the Hyatt Regency Delhi promises an experience like no other. It is not merely a place, but a sensation. A sensation that belongs to an entirely different world, as though plucked from the pages of a dream. Here, the boundaries between reality and fantasy blur, offering an enchanting escape where the mystical coexists effortlessly with the contemporary. From the soft murmur of conversation under starlit skies to the flicker of candlelight dancing across modern design, Syrah After Dark invites you to lose yourself in a setting where magic is not just imagined but genuinely felt.

Syrah Awakens



Step into a realm crafted by Dubai-based designer Michelle Evans, where rich azure tones, a captivating colour-shifting ceiling, and an enchanting spice wall evoke the allure of ancient Middle Eastern souks.

Guided by the artistry of Head Chef Kareem and Executive Chef Mohamed Hussein Ibrahim Kasem, Syrah is transformed into a vibrant late-night haven every Friday and Saturday from 10:00 pm until 2:00 am. Inspired by the timeless charm of Eastern Mediterranean markets and spice bazaars, Syrah After Dark unveils a thoughtfully curated midnight menu that invites you to savour the magic of the night.

A Feast Of Dreams



Guests are invited to indulge in a refined selection of Levantine delicacies, from vibrant salads and lavish mezze platters to sizzling grills and imaginative vegan bowls, all prepared using the finest halal ingredients sourced from the Near East. Each dish, whether it be velvety hummus, smoky baba ghanoush, tender lamb kofta or crisp falafel, is a sensory tribute to the rich culinary traditions of Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and beyond.

Elixirs From Beyond



Delight in bespoke late-night cocktails infused with pomegranate, rosewater, mint and exotic spices, as you sink into luxurious lounge seating or gather under the open sky.

And so, if you find yourself wanting to seize the night and light it up with the power of a thousand suns, try Syrah After Dark.