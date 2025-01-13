Take Your Dining Experience To The Next Level With QEY

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to turn your table into the bar itself? To assume the role of co-pilot, and assist the bartender in creating a cocktail designed for you and by you? To spend a night surrounded by delicious food, and flowing designer cocktails? Then look no further than QEY, a place where luxury does not scream, but whispers.

Welcome To QEY





Tucked away in the heart of Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, amidst all the glamour and buzz, is QEY, your next restaurant reservation spot. This stunning place blends style with comfort in a way that just works. May it be for a date you want to impress or a lively get together with a bunch of friends, QEY will match the vibe with immaculate accuracy, making you feel as though you have truly stumbled upon a hidden gem.

Combining their expertise in business, finance and hospitality, Divyesh Thakkar, Kaushik Mehta, and Vijay Aggarwal, have crafted this place, much like a signature cocktail, that brings together all the finer details to result in an experience that you will never forget and keep coming back for.

Feast With Your Eyes First



Indulge in their modern take on the European cuisine and match your meal to your drink, from an array of choices. If you favour the bold and the unexpected, try the ‘Miscellaneous,’ a drink that will grip you from the first sip and leave you wanting more. Are you biased towards grapefruit and want something more crisp and refreshing? Then the ‘Whitish Pink’ is calling your name. If your taste leans towards the sweet, try ‘Floral Fusion,’ a drink full of flowery, hypnotising sweetness. If you want to send your taste buds on a flavourful journey to remember, try ‘Indian Spices,’ a drink that is bold with a spiced twist.

From The G&T Trolley



This is not your run-of-the-mill gin and tonic spot, this is QEY, the home to the G&T Trolley. Let me paint a picture for you, imagine yourself, sitting at your table, under the moody lights, waiting to order your drink, when a stunning trolley rolls up, bartender in tow. And suddenly, there is no menu and there are no rules. Instead, you get to create your own specialty cocktail, guided by their expertise and your palate. Get tips from the bartender on mixing like a professional and learn about the nuances of flavours in your drink. Start the night right, with a drink for you, made by you.

It is like they say at QEY, it’s not just about what’s in the glass, it’s about the experience that comes with it!