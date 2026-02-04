Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, In the Practice of Continuity

Fashion was present in Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor’s life long before it became a profession. Growing up around production and process, she learnt early that clothing was not just about appearance, but about intention — how something is made, why it lasts, and who it is made for. That early exposure shaped the way she approaches design today, with equal attention to intuition and discipline.

Two decades into her practice, Punjabi Kapoor’s work continues to reflect that foundation. Her design language is steady, shaped by an understanding of women, longevity, and craft that comes from sustained observation rather than trend cycles.

ELLE: You grew up learning fashion as a language before you studied it as a craft. What instinct from childhood still guides your decision-making today?

Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor (TPK): Fashion was never something I ‘entered' it was the air I grew up breathing. From a young age, I instinctively understood clothing as a form of communication: who someone is, what they value, how they move through the world. That instinct still guides me today—the ability to read people before reading trends. I design with intuition first, technique second, always asking: does this feel honest, does it feel lived in, does it feel true to the woman wearing it?

ELLE: How does early proximity to production shape your idea of luxury?

TPK:The factory floor teaches you humility. It teaches you that luxury is not ornamentation — it is discipline, precision, and respect for process. Watching garments come to life stitch by stitch grounded my understanding of craftsmanship very early on. For me, true luxury lies in what doesn’t announce itself immediately: the cut that falls perfectly, the finish that lasts years, the quiet confidence of something made well. That foundation has shaped everything I do.

ELLE: Two decades in, women still return to your store generation after generation. What do you think keeps a brand relevant?

TPK:I’ve learnt that relevance doesn’t come from constantly changing who you are — it comes from being understood. I’ve watched women walk in as young brides and return years later with their daughters, and that kind of continuity can’t be planned or marketed. It happens when you listen closely and grow alongside them. While the aesthetic has evolved with time, my values have stayed steady. I believe consistency, honesty, and emotional connection create a trust that no trend ever can.

ELLE: After 20 years of refinement, what are you still learning, still unlearning, still perfecting?

TPK:I’m still learning restraint—the power of knowing when to stop. I’m unlearning the need to explain everything, trusting that work can speak quietly and still be heard. And I’m constantly perfecting balance: between heritage and modernity, growth and grace, ambition and contentment. The journey never truly ends—it simply deepens.

ELLE: The ELLE Collective celebrates individuals shaping culture and commerce in India today. What does being part of this list represent to you at this stage of your journey?

TPK: At this stage, it feels like recognition of continuity rather than culmination. It honours the quiet, consistent work done away from noise — that builds culture slowly and meaningfully. To be acknowledged by ELLE, a publication that has shaped conversations around fashion, women, and identity for decades, is deeply affirming. It reinforces the belief that staying true to your voice is not only sustainable but powerful.

