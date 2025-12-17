The AlUla Edit: Inside The Ancient Kingdom’s Cultural Renaissance

In a workshop in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a group of women sit weaving with dried date palm. One splits the parchment-like fronds into thin strips with her thumbnail; another dips them into a vat of bubbling, amethyst-coloured dye. It could be any time in the last 2,000 years – except that, rather than sleeping mats or camel baskets, they are crafting clutch bags that wouldn’t look out of place at Milan Fashion Week.

This scene is unfolding in Madrasat Addeera, an arts centre on a mission to protect heritage crafts such as khoos (as the practice of weaving with date palms is known), now positioned within a broader cultural ecosystem where AlUla’s ancient creative traditions are being reimagined for a new era.

The transformation begins in the AlJadidah Arts District, a vibrant hub in AlUla Old Town where studios, galleries and creative incubators form a bridge between the region’s storied past and its contemporary artistic energy. Within that context, Madrasat Addeera functions as a vital engine of cultural revival – empowering local artisans, modernising age-old techniques and channeling AlUla’s heritage into design-forward objects that speak fluently to 21st-century style. The bags these women make can be found in the upscale boutiques that line AlUla’s ancient Old Town, including Hekayat, Otta and Golden Hook.

Long before Old Town emerged in the 12th century, the wider AlUla region was a vital stop on the Incense Route, its arterial passageways bristling with merchants leading camels on long-distance journeys from southern Arabia to the Mediterranean. Today, they are once again becoming a crucible for travellers from far-flung places, although these days their bags tend to be filled with hand-thrown ceramics and desert-inspired design pieces rather than frankincense and myrrh.

A New Era, Imbued in History

The Madrasat Addeera artisans are a microcosm of a wave of creativity sweeping through AlUla like a stylish dust storm. The ancient city is home to lion-coloured canyons, velodrome-like volcanic craters and the Nabataean city of Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, which glows burnished gold at sunset.

Although this landscape has witnessed more than 200,000 years of human history, it remained largely closed to international visitors until 2019. Since then, an ambitious cultural programme has propelled AlUla into a new era as a frontier for wellness, nature and design – and as a fast-ascending artistic capital on the Arabian Peninsula. Initiatives such as the AlUla Design Award and Design Space AlUla now champion collaboration between local and global creatives, while future flagships like the Museum of the Incense Road and the Contemporary Art Museum will cement AlUla’s status as a global centre for creative exchange.

Reimagining a Natural Canvas

Given its epic landscape – at over 22,000 square kilometres, which is just slightly over the size of Wales – it is little surprise that AlUla sits on the leading edge of the global Art in the Landscape movement, which explores the relationship between humans and the natural world. Take the Desert X AlUla initiative, for example. Now in its fourth year, the open-air takeover will see artists from across Europe, the US and the Arabian Peninsula unveil installations inspired by the desert's majesty. The 2026 edition, which will run between 16 January and 28 February as part of the AlUla Arts Festival, will also feature immersive workshops and live programming across what's set to be its most ambitious year yet.

Desert X AlUla 2026 also promises a glimpse of what's soon to come, with open air installations signalling the innovation driving Wadi AlFann (or Valley of the Arts) – a next-generation cultural landmark in the making. Set to open to the public in 2028, the vast open-air gallery will see some of the world’s most progressive artists be permanently integrated into the desert terrain. It’s enough of a drawcard to plan an entire trip around, promising an unprecedented fusion of land, light and creative expression.

Elsewhere at the AlUla Arts Festival, the Athr Gallery will be presenting an exhibition featuring Saudi artist Sara Abdu, who references her heritage through materials such as henna and sculptural works inspired by Islamic funeral traditions.

Architecture Meets the Elements

Driving into the Ashar Valley, you may notice a surreal shimmer as sandstone karsts and mountain silhouettes appear and reappear like a mirage. Reflecting the landscape in the most literal sense, Maraya – the brainchild of Milanese architecture practice Giò Forma – is the world’s largest mirrored building, a desert landmark that glints like a polished jewel. Everyone from Alicia Keys to Usher, alongside regional icons such as Kadim Al Sahir and Angham, has graced the stage of its 550-seat auditorium, while an international crowd lingers over plates created by chef Jason Atherton beneath a constellation-bright sky at the venue’s rooftop restaurant, Maraya Social.

Across the valley, Our Habitas has become a beacon of design-driven desert living, its signature emphasis on art, wellness and community resonating strongly with AlUla’s creative identity. Previous Desert X installations have dotted the grounds, turning the resort itself into a living exhibition, while its wellness programme – from open-air movement sessions to desert-inspired rituals – reflects the landscape’s restorative power.

Nearby, Banyan Tree unfurls a collection of impeccably stylish tented villas crafted in wood and glass. In these sustainable desert sanctuaries, holistic wellbeing is delivered through menus drawing on Eastern and Western medicine, as well as outdoor movement sessions conducted in shadowy crevices in the rock.

An Oasis Built on Culture and Conservation

Of course, creative minds need access to nature that stirs the imagination. In AlUla, few places do so as powerfully as the Sharaan National Park, a 1,500-square-kilometre expanse where Arabian wolves, Idmi gazelles and large-eared red foxes move through silent canyons. As you hike between acacia thickets and carpets of aromatic herbs, including rare Pulicaria incisa sunflowers, your guide will share the reserve’s ambitious rewilding vision – including the goal of reintroducing the critically endangered Arabian Leopard to this primeval wilderness.

In AlUla, creativity feels as enduring and ever-evolving as the sand dunes. Whether floating over Hegra’s 110 Nabataean tombs in a hot-air balloon, spotting petroglyphs etched into the rock faces of Jabal Ikmah or perusing modern art, to spend time in AlUla is to experience the desert as a dynamic canvas where the story of human artistry continues to unfurl. Here, at one of the world’s oldest cultural crossroads, nature, ancient heritage and contemporary creativity are woven together as seamlessly as the palm leaves by Madrasat Addeera’s artisans. One suspects that if they were travelling today, the incense traders would be sure to arrive with plenty of empty bags.

Discover the beauty of AlUla