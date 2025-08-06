The August Full Moon Is Coming—This Is What It Means For Each Individual Star Sign

If the past few weeks have felt like an emotional rollercoaster with no safety harness, take heart: August's Full Moon — otherwise referred to as the Sturgeon Moon— is about to rise, and with it may well come the cosmic clarity you've been so desperately seeking.

The Sturgeon Moon is believed to borrow its name from the time when Native American tribes would harvest the abundant sturgeon fish from the Great Lakes, a symbol of late summer's bounty and nature's generous provision. This year's lunar spectacle will be visible in London on August 9 at approximately 8:54 a.m. BST, when the moon reaches its peak fullness.

What makes this particular Full Moon so significant is its placement in Aquarius while the sun blazes through Leo — creating a cosmic tug-of-war between individual expression and collective consciousness. If anything, this month's Full Moon arrives as a catalyst for personal revolution and social awakening. What does that mean exactly? Well, in short, it means this Full Moon will deliver a powerful wave of innovation, and collective breakthroughs for all 12 zodiac signs. This Sturgeon Moon is a time to embrace your uniqueness while contributing to something larger than yourself. This is everything you need to know about how the Sturgeon Full Moon will impact each and every star sign over the upcoming weeks.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The Sturgeon Moon promises to supercharge your social circles this month, dear Aries, so expect wild revelations about friendships and group dynamics that you've been ignoring or sweeping under the rug for too long. Your leadership instincts may spike, but so too may your impatience with people who can't keep up. Channel that energy into community building, not conquest. Innovate boldly, but don't alienate your allies.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

This Full Moon spotlights your career and public reputation, dear Taurus, asking you to revolutionise how the world sees you. It's time to shed outdated professional personas and step into a role that reflects your authentic values. Expect a breakthrough in your comfort zone, and rather than digging in your heels (your natural instinct), lean into the progressive energy.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Higher learnings and philosophical expansion are the cosmic assignments this month, dear Gemini. This month's Sturgeon Moon hands you the microphone for big ideas and progressive thinking. Whatever wisdom you may finally feel ready to share, remember to speak your truth honestly and fearlessly. Embrace whatever journey you're on and enjoy the intellectual adventure that may accompany it, but stay curious rather than preachy.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon illuminates your deepest transformations and shared resources, dear Cancer. If buried emotions or financial entanglements threaten to surface, let them — this is cosmic surgery, not cosmic punishment. Remember that vulnerability is your superpower, and the changes happening now are clearing space for more authentic connections. Trust the process, even when it feels overwhelming.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The Sturgeon Moon lands opposite your sign, Leo, creating a cosmic mirror that reflects how your individual brilliance serves the collective good. Use this energy to examine whether you're genuinely connecting with others or merely feeding your own ego. Partnerships — romantic, business, or creative — demand attention. Remember that true leadership elevates everyone, not just yourself.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Consider this Sturgeon Moon your cosmic productivity upgrade, Virgo. Your daily routines and work habits are getting a revolutionary makeover, so embrace efficiency innovations and wellness breakthroughs. If hidden health issues or work frustrations bubble up, address them systematically. This lunar energy wants to streamline your life, not complicate it — trust the process of elimination.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Creative expression and romantic adventures take centre stage this month as the Sturgeon Moon illuminates your pleasure zones. Expect artistic breakthroughs, passionate encounters, or revelations about what truly brings you joy. The key is balancing personal happiness with social responsibility. When it comes to matters of the heart, authenticity trumps diplomacy — be brave enough to show your true colours.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Home and family dynamics are getting a cosmic renovation, dear Scorpio, as the Sturgeon Moon exposes what needs to change in your private world. Inherited patterns or domestic situations may reach a breaking point, but this is a moment for liberation, not destruction. Create the sanctuary you actually need, not what others expect of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Communication and local connections are electrified by this month's Full Moon's propulsive energy. Your ideas are ready for a wider audience, so trust your philosophical insights and share them boldly. Sibling relationships or neighbourhood dynamics may shift dramatically — embrace the intellectual stimulation, but avoid being preachy.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Your values and resources are undergoing a cosmic audit. The Sturgeon Moon may well force you to examine whether your material pursuits align with your authentic principles. Financial opportunities or ethical business innovations may well arise this month, but remember to retain your integrity; an investment in your matured, evolved values will reap rewards.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This is your moon, Aquarius, making you the cosmic MVP for this lunar cycle. Use this spotlight to revolutionise your personal brand and step fully into your role as a change-maker. Old identities that no longer serve your mission will fall away naturally — let them go without clinging. The world needs your unique perspective, so stop playing small and start leading the revolution you want to see.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The Sturgeon Moon activates your subconscious and spiritual realms, bringing prophetic dreams and intuitive downloads. If buried emotions or psychic impressions surface, trust them — your inner wisdom is receiving an upgrade. Release old victim stories and step into your power as a healing presence. Rest when you need to, but don't use sensitivity as an excuse to avoid your larger purpose.

To find the best time to see the Sturgeon Moon appear from wherever you are, consult a moonrise calculator.

