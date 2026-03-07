Gallery Hopping: The Exhibitions Everyone’s Talking About This Month

Satish Gujral 100: Architecture
Marking the birth centenary of Satish Gujral, this exhibition hosted at Gujral House, Gujral’s former residence now restored to house the Foundation, the retrospective affirms his enduring contribution to India’s architectural and cultural landscape. When: On view till 23 March | Where: Gujral House, New Delhi
Samanvaya: Line · Colour · Form – Dialogues in Contemporary Indian Art
Presented by Delhi Art Society and curated by Jyoti A Kathpalia, Samanvaya brings together 25 senior contemporary artists across painting, printmaking, and sculpture, exploring how line, colour, and form converge to create dialogue within contemporary Indian art. When: 20 – 30 March 2026 | Where: Main Art Gallery, India International Centre, New Delhi
Where Does the Mind Stop and the World Begin
This solo exhibition by Shruti Gupta Chandra presents a new body of abstract paintings shaped by intuitive mark-making and rhythmic movement, reflecting the artist’s four-decade dialogue between visual art and Kathak dance. When: 17 – 24 March 2026 | Where: Sridharani Triveni Kala Sangam
Four Strings (Naaku Tanti)
In Four Strings (Naaku Tanti), US-based intermedia artist Siri Devi Khandavilli transforms everyday domestic objects—cutting boards, pressure cookers, rotis, mirrors, bronze, and wood—into large-scale sculptural installations that explore how material, repetition, and chance can shift the language of the home into something architectural, meditative, and monumentally charged. When: On view till 31 March 2026 | Where: Art Centrix Space
Once Upon a Sculptor
This curated exhibition traces the artistic journey of celebrated sculptor K. S. Radhakrishnan through around 25 works, highlighting his iconic bronze figures—particularly the recurring characters Musui and Maiya—that explore movement, relationships, and emotional expression. When: 18 March – 30 April 2026 | Where: Chawla Art Gallery, Square One Mall, Saket
A Voyage to Permanence
Curated by Johny ML, this immersive exhibition centres on experimental films by Purandar Chaudhuri, transforming cinema into a gallery experience through screenings, photography, installations, and live programming that reflect on migration, memory, and the poetry of the moving image. When: 11 – 14 March 2026 | Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi
The Engineering of Rubble
Curated by Jasone Miranda-Bilbao and Vaibhav Raj Shah, this group exhibition brings together 11 contemporary European artists whose works explore fragmentation, imperfection, and endurance—treating incompleteness not as failure but as a generative state where meaning slowly emerges through material, gesture, and time. When: On view till 4 April 2026 | Where: Thapar Contemporary
Echoes of Bombay (One Stitch at a Time)
Designer Kailash Poojary transforms Mumbai’s architectural memory into intricate hand-embroidered artworks, recreating landmarks such as the Gateway of India, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, and the Rajabai Clock Tower through slow, meticulous stitching that archives the city’s evolving cultural identity. When: 13 February – 15 March 2026 | Where: 47-A Design Gallery
Annotations on Colour
Annotations on Colour reimagines colour as an active force rather than mere decoration, using immersive installations, kinetic works, and shifting monochromes to explore how Jaipur’s iconic “Pink City” identity shapes perception, history, and the public language of colour. When: 15 February – 31 May 2026 | Where: Jaipur Centre for Art
A History of India Through Chairs
This immersive exhibition brings together over 150 antique seats from across India, using chairs, paats, and khaats from the past two centuries to trace the evolution of design, craftsmanship, and everyday sitting cultures in the subcontinent. When: On view till 8 March 2026 | Where: House of Mahendra Doshi