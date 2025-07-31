The Lore Behind Taylor Swift’s 'August' Is For The Girls Who Almost Had It All

Have you ever stood in a room and felt like the silence between other people’s laughter? Not the centre, not the reason someone stayed, but the gentle almost. The glance that didn’t linger. The moment that passed without consequence for others, except to you. If you’ve ever been the second choice or worse, the intermission between someone else’s great love story—then Taylor Swift’s August is your soul song.

Every year, as calendars flip to August 1, something magical and a little heartbreaking happens. August surges up the streaming charts again, soundtracking Instagram reels, Tumblr posts, and sad girl playlists everywhere. It’s almost akin to a tradition: we cry to it, romanticise our own almosts, and surrender to nostalgia.

“Salt air, and the rust on your door / I never needed anything more

Whispers of, ‘Are you sure?’ / ‘Never have I ever before’”

Released as part of the lockdown album Folklore, where Swift swapped stadium-sized spectacle for intimate storytelling, August is a song that feels like a painful flashback. Or, you could say, a timestamped ache.

Meet Augustine: The Girl Without a Name

Within the tapestry of Folklore’s teenage love triangle, Swift gives us Betty (the girl next door), James (the boy who blew it), and then... her. The August girl. James’s summer fling. We now know Swift imagines her as Augustine, thanks to Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, but the fact that she went nameless in the original rollout? That’s the genius. She is that summer thing.

The faceless girl people whisper about in corridors. A memory reduced to a season, her pain distilled into “She knew what she was doing” and “He was always going to go back to Betty.” But in August, we hear her side. And god, it hurts. The song was also featured in the trailer of The Summer I Turned Pretty, underlining yet another teen love triangle with its wistful magic

For the Hope of It All

From the opening strum, August feels like a warm sunray on skin, and the sting that follows. You’re lulled by its cinematic production (Jack Antonoff deserves a standing ovation), but it’s Swift’s voice that carries the real weight. The way she sings “Get in the car” captures how hopeful, excited, and desperate she is—not to overstep, but to be loved.

“Back when we were still changing for the better

Wanting was enough

For me it was enough

To live for the hope of it all”

That bridge is the emotional climax of the Folklore triangle. It’s the breath before heartbreak, when you still believe love could bend in your direction, if you just stayed hopeful enough. Augustine isn’t the femme fatale you blame for ruining a relationship, she’s the one who thought she was chosen. Who thought he meant it. (He is just boy! Augustine.)

A Subtle Power Move: The Age Theory

Let’s talk lore. There’s a theory, one I wholeheartedly subscribe to—that Augustine was older than James and Betty. She pulls up in a car (“Remember when I pulled up and said get in the car?”), while James rides a skateboard. She’s the one sipping the wine, with the college references, with the perspective.

She should have known better. And that’s exactly what James tells himself. But Augustine? She was just as swept up. Maybe she drove the car, but he was in control the whole time.

When ‘Wanting’ Isn’t Enough

What makes August transcend the trope of the other woman is its interiority. Swift doesn’t make Augustine the villain—she gives her a voice, even if the world doesn’t. And that’s where the true tragedy lies. This is the song for the girls who kept showing up. Who played it cool. Who never got the anniversary—or the closure. The girls who were romanticised for a moment, then left with their own myth to carry.

“I remember thinking I had you”

There’s no rage in her voice. Just soft, heavy disappointment. Like she’s already made peace with the fact that she’ll be the footnote in someone else’s epic.

The Metaphor

The brilliance is baked into the title. August is fleeting. For teenagers is the month after exam breaks, before real life, before James returns to Betty. It’s also a word that means respected, or venerable. In naming the song after this time, Swift builds a duality: a girl who was never enough in the moment, but now gets her own eternal space. She was forgotten by James, sure. But not by us. And while Betty and James got their happy ending (she can keep him, please), Augustine got her flowers and her fame.

So this August, pour a glass of wine. Play it loud. And, if you were ever an Augustine, this is your month. (And forget about James? He didn’t deserve you anyway.)

