‘The Night Manager’ Series 2 First Look: ‘Five-Star’ Spy Drama Returns With Tom Hiddleston And Olivia Colman

Nine years after The Night Manager became one of the BBC’s most-watched shows of 2016, Tom Hiddleston is officially returning as Jonathan Pine for not just one, but two more series of the critically acclaimed John le Carré adaptation. The first teaser dropped this week, giving fans their first glimpse of Pine’s next chapter—and it’s clear the wait has been worth it.

The original series captivated over 10 million viewers and swept through awards ceremonies, earning Hiddleston a Golden Globe for Best Actor, along with multiple BAFTAs and Emmys. Based on le Carré’s bestselling novel, it followed Pine, a luxury hotel night manager and former British soldier, as he infiltrated arms dealer Richard Roper’s (Hugh Laurie) inner circle at the behest of intelligence officer Angela Burr (Olivia Colman).



Photograph: (BBC / Des Willie)

Now, after years of fervent speculation, Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, has confirmed the show’s return. “The multi-award-winning series was lauded by audiences and critics alike, and catapulted British drama onto the global stage in 2016,” she announced in April 2024. “Glamorous and sophisticated, it had the nation hooked.”

What will The Plot Of 'The Night Manager' Season Two Be?

Season two picks up eight years after the explosive finale of the first series, which left Pine’s fate uncertain after he successfully exposed Roper—only for the arms dealer’s associates to intercept the transport van. According to the BBC’s official synopsis, Jonathan Pine “thought he’d buried his past” and is now living under the alias Alex Goodwin, working as a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London.

His comfortably uneventful life shatters when he spots an old Roper mercenary one night, triggering a violent encounter with Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). This chance sighting pulls Pine into a dangerous cat-and-mouse game that leads him to Colombia, where he teams up with businesswoman Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone) to infiltrate Dos Santos’s arms operation.

Photograph: (BBC / Des Willie)

As Pine and Bolaños dig deeper, they uncover a conspiracy involving arms trading and the training of a guerrilla army — a plot that could destabilise the entire country. The result promises “a tense, nail-biting race against time,” according to the BBC, with Hiddleston himself describing Jonathan Pine’s “depth, range and complexity” as “a thrilling prospect.”

Directed by BAFTA-winner Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie, Paper Girls), the second series will expand beyond the source material for the first time, with writer David Farr — who adapted le Carré’s original novel — crafting an entirely new narrative. Olivia Colman has teased it as a “bleaker” landscape, echoing le Carré’s timeless cynicism about power's underbelly.

The action was filmed across the UK, Spain, Colombia and France, with the lavish locations showcased in the recently released first-look photos featuring yacht rendezvous and rain-slicked alley confrontations.

Who Will Star In The Night Manager Series Two?

Tom Hiddleston leads the cast, reprising his role as Jonathan Pine alongside Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as intelligence chief Angela Burr. Several series one cast members return, including Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper — now grown up and adding new dimensions to series one’s fallout.

Hugh Laurie also returns as arms dealer Richard Roper, confirming he survived the ambiguous season one ending.

Photograph: (BBC / Des Willie)

New additions to the cast include:

Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico) as Teddy Dos Santos, the Colombian businessman who becomes Pine’s new adversary

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Roxana Bolaños, the businesswoman who helps Pine infiltrate Teddy’s operation

Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, For Life) as Mayra

Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid) as Sally

Paul Chahidi (The Death of Stalin) as Basil

Hiddleston himself serves as executive producer alongside Hugh Laurie, with Stephen Garrett, David Farr, and the Cornwell brothers (Simon and Stephen) returning from series one.

When Will 'The Night Manager' Season Two Be Released?

While an official release date hasn’t been announced, The Night Manager series two is expected to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK sometime in late 2025 or early 2026. Internationally, all six episodes will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Will There Be A Season Three Of 'The Night Manager'?

Series three is already greenlit, with producer Stephen Cornwell teasing that the third series will shift away from Colombia: “Find out where I’m doing my next recce and you’ll know where it’s going to be set.”

For those wanting to catch up before series two airs, series one is currently available to stream on Prime Video — offering the perfect opportunity to revisit one of the defining British dramas of the 2010s.

The Night Manager series two will premiere on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video in 2025/2026.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.