Green Is The New Black (Coffee): Rise Of The Matcha Girlie

Remember when people used to say “touch some grass”? It made sense, until we all started drinking it instead. Now, every time my Matcha Latte from Tokyo Matcha Bar arrives at my desk, I can’t help but laugh. Have I become a bougie cow? Maybe. But the real question is: do people actually hate matcha, or are they just pretending for the internet? Because if you ask me, this green drink might be a BRAT—but she’s got taste.

A few years ago, matcha was a niche obsession of Japanese tea ceremonies and LA wellness influencers. Fast forward to now, and it’s practically an aesthetic. The kind of lifestyle that’s fuelled by a sage-green frothy brew and an unapologetically curated “that girl” morning routine. It’s bitter, grassy, and just a touch nutty, kind of like your favourite fashion icon.

From Samurai to Selfie: Matcha’s Glowy Rise

Matcha isn’t new, it’s just having its “It Girl” moment. This finely milled green tea powder, made from the leaves green tea plants like Camellia sinensis plant, has been sipped by Zen monks and samurais since the 12th century, when it was introduced to Japan by Buddhist monks from China. Once a ceremonial staple, it’s now the clean-girl beverage of choice, glowing up on Instagram and popping up on every stylish desk from Bandra to Brooklyn.

Rich in antioxidants and packed with L-theanine—a calming amino acid that delivers focus without the caffeine crash, matcha offers more than just a pretty hue. Once limited to traditional tea ceremonies or niche health stores, it now stars on the menus of cult-favourite Indian cafés like Tokyo Matcha Bar or Zane’s Cafe.

Gigi Hadid with her matcha orders

Thanks to increased exposure on social media and wellness-leaning palettes, matcha’s now as common as a gel manicure appointment. But matcha's newfound fame has a twist, Japan is actually experiencing a matcha shortage due to skyrocketing international demand. Brands in London and Dubai are scrambling to source ceremonial-grade matcha, and the price tag is rising faster than a Miu Miu mini on resale.

In fact, India's obsession is growing so fast, it’s also contributing to a global matcha shortage. Last autumn, reports surfaced of tea producers in Kyoto capping bulk purchases of the precious powder as demand soared. While traditional green tea consumption is declining in Japan, the rest of the world—especially Europe, the US, Australia, and now India—is gulping it down faster than farmers can grind it.

According to Japan’s agriculture ministry, the country produced 4,176 tonnes of matcha in 2023—nearly three times more than in 2010. To keep up with this global appetite, Japan is even considering subsidies to encourage tea growers to shift from sencha (traditional leaf tea) to tencha, the base leaf used to make matcha. Long story short? Matcha went from meditative to mainstream, and your morning latte has never looked (or felt) so zen.

Matcha: The Clean-Girl Drink

Matcha fits the "clean girl" aesthetic like a Hailey Bieber glazed donut lip. Think slick buns, no-makeup makeup, and that one Stanley Cup she carries everywhere. Emma Chamberlain, the patron saint of Gen Z chic, has openly professed her matcha love—and if Emma’s doing it, it’s certified cool.

Even beauty brands are borrowing from the matcha palette. That muted sage green? It’s on our nails, our sneakers, and our lip masks.

Siya Bhambwani, Beauty Editorial Assistant at ELLE India, is new to the matcha train—but she’s definitely in the station. “I started drinking it two years ago. Back then, no one really cared. Now, it’s become a bit of a punchline—but people are still drinking it,” she says. “It feels fresh, but I haven’t given up coffee. Matcha’s more of a nice switch-up for me.”

From Cup to Closet: Fashion’s Green Fixation

The fashion world is in its green era, from runway collections to street style, sage, pistachio, and matcha green have taken over. Labels from Jacquemus to Ganni are tapping into the zen-core vibe, and beauty lines are launching matcha-infused products faster than you can say “iced matcha latte with oat milk, please.”

Lacoste Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Trend forecasters even credit the rise of aesthetics like BRAT and Wicked for making green edgy again. BRAT being is all about rebellion with a glossy pout, while Wicked leans into villain-chic. And nothing says stylish rule-breaker like a cup of bitter green goodness in hand.

Chanel Resort 2025 Collection

Cathline Chen, a friend and fellow matcha enthusiast from Delhi, recalls how it all started. “I began in 2021, just after the pandemic. People around keep saying it smells like mehendi!” she laughs. “But I love it. If you’re in Delhi, the best spot is Got Tea and Fig in Malcha, they do it right.”

Matcha vs Coffee

So here’s the million-dollar question: is matcha replacing coffee? Not quite,but it’s definitely giving it a run for its money. While coffee is the OG productivity potion, matcha brings a gentler buzz. Thanks to L-theanine, it delivers energy without the crash.

For some, it’s more than just a drink shift, Zoha Castelino, Fashion Director at ELLE India, used to be a coffee regular until her body said otherwise. “Coffee used to make me anxious,” she says. “Matcha gives me energy without the crash.” For her, it’s about how it makes her feel, not just how it looks in a flat lay. “I have it quite regularly now. DRNK and Veronica’s are my go-to spots.”

That’s where matcha wins major points: it’s a multitasker. It supports your skin, stabilises your mood, and still delivers enough caffeine to get you through a deadline-packed day—all without the jitters or the dreaded post-latte slump.

And let’s be honest, no one’s ordering a “cortado” to match their gel manicure.