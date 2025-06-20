These 5 Rookie K-Pop Groups Are Ready to Take Over 2025

K-pop in 2025 is being shaped by a new wave of rookie groups, one that knows how to connect instantly, speak honestly, and look impossibly cool at the same time. For Gen Z and Alpha fans, it's no longer just about perfect choreography or polished visuals; they want to feel a sense that the idols they support are part of the same cultural moment. That means showing personality, being unfiltered, and creating music that feels personal, not packaged. Here are five groups that are having a full-on Gen Z moment and making it count.

82MAJOR

82MAJOR, the six-member boy group under Great M Entertainment, distinguishes themselves by blending hip-hop influences with a commitment to authenticity and self-expression. Their name, inspired by South Korea's country code, reflects their ambition to represent Korea on the global stage. Since their debut in October 2023, they've achieved significant milestones, including charting on multiple Billboard charts with their EP [X-82] and taking home two awards from the 1st D Awards in 2025.

[Photo credit: Great M Entertainment ]

Proudest moment since debut:

NAM SEONG MO: Definitely when we won at the D Awards. We once said that mentioning our fans at an awards show is our goal. It was great to achieve that goal, and we were proud to give a gift to our fans who always support us.

One word to describe the group’s identity or color:

YOON YE CHAN: ‘Transparent’ is the color that describes the group best. When sunlight goes through transparent glass, it creates a rainbow, and that’s similar to 82MAJOR. We can pull off any concept, and we can also show various colors like a rainbow.

Plans for 2025:

We recently came back and are promoting our 3rd mini album [SILENCE SYNDROME], and we want to show our cool style! We have a concert lined up after that, and we’re also trying our best to perform for our fans in various places. Please look forward to 82MAJOR’s promotions in 2025

Message for the fans:

CHO SEONG IL: The only reason 82MAJOR can perform is thanks to all of our fans. We will show them even cooler visuals and more sincere music in the future. Thank you and love you! 82MAJOR’s here to lift 82DE up!

YOUNG POSSE

Known for their bold fusion of hip-hop and pop, YOUNG POSSE is a girl group that’s aiming to empower Gen Z with themes of confidence and individuality. Their name reflects their mission to create a "new wave" in K-pop, and they've quickly gained attention for their distinctive style and sound. Their debut single "YOUNG POSSE UP" and subsequent EP "XXL" have garnered significant streaming numbers and media buzz, as well as an award at the 1st D Awards. YOUNG POSSE is the group to watch in 2025.

[Photo credit: BEATS ENTERTAINMENT]

Proudest moment since debut:

SUNHYE: When we had our tour and concert, I was proud that we could get together with people who love us and have a great time with our music.

One word to describe the group’s identity or color:

YEONJUNG: ‘Cool’. The word has many meanings, but I chose it because I think whatever we do, we do it in a cool way.

Plans for 2025:

YEONJUNG: I think YOUNG POSSE is doing our best to grow! We grew more in 2024 than in 2023, and in 2025 we want to grow even more and crush it on many different stages!

DOEUN: Personally, I would love for us to perform at a music show with a B-side track. Many of our songs are B-sides that are as great as the title tracks. So I want to show even more people those songs.

Message for the fans:

JIANA: You already know without me saying it, right? I’ll still say it: Love you so much!

JIEUN: TELEPOSSE! Thank you so much and love you always! Warm hugs~

WHIB

With their fresh R&B-pop sound and bold visual storytelling, WHIB is an eight-member boy group that’s quickly becoming a standout in the K-pop scene. Their name, which is a combination of 'White' and 'Black', represents the group's confidence that they will show every color in between the two, and their ambition to find their own color. They've gained attention for their self-produced variety content on platforms like YouTube, allowing fans to connect with their personalities beyond music.

[Photo credit: C-JeS Studios]

Proudest moment since debut:

JAYDER: I would have to say our debut showcase on November 8th 2023. I remember the feelings of nervousness and excitement to this day, and I was so proud of all of the members.

JINBEOM: When we presented our first award from AAA 2024 to AnD. It felt like a moment when we were repaying AnD for all their support, and I was so proud that I even shed tears.

One word to describe the group’s identity or color:

UGEON: I think we are ‘white’. Our team name means that we will show concepts of numerous colors, and find our own color within that. Since there are so many concept colors we haven’t shown yet, so our color right now is ‘white’, like a blank slate

INHONG: If I had to put WHIB’s unique color into one word, I would say ‘Untitled’. Rather than pick one color that we can show during each of our promotions, I think it’s better to not have a title (name) of that color.

Plans for 2025:

HASEUNG: I think 2025 will be the year WHIB can show what kind of music we do, and as artists we will show more various sides of ourselves this year compared to 2024.

WONJUN: Our goal is to try a lot of different concepts and grow more this year than last time!

Message for the fans:

JAYDER: I am so grateful that you love us, who love the stage the most, and when we hear that you’re waiting for our next performance we become more motivated to practice harder. We are always grateful that thanks to your support and love, we can make an effort for all performances!

JAEHA: Thank you for loving WHIB, and we are always preparing for fun and cool performances thanks to AnDs, so let’s be happy together for a long time. Love you, AnD.

ODD YOUTH

ODD YOUTH is a girl group that breaks free from the traditional K-pop mold, embracing themes of individuality and friendship in their music and visuals. Their debut single "Best Friendz" was filmed in Georgia with over 100 extras, showcasing their cinematic approach to music videos. The group has been praised for their bold concepts and has quickly gained attention for their unique blend of music and visuals, making them a standout in the current K-pop landscape.

[Photo credit: TOP Media]

Proudest moment since debut:

SUMMER: I’d have to say our first debut performance is the most memorable. When we did that debut performance, we were so nervous below the stage, but when we actually got on stage, I saw our fans and the members shining so brightly. It was an emotional moment, and it made me feel closer to everyone.

Plans for 2025:

SUMMER: We want to show our charm even more, and meet more people. We want to feature ODD YOUTH’s performance at a big awards show or music festival.

Message for the fans:

SUMMER: ODYz!! I hope you will grow with ODD YOUTH who will grow even more in the coming days. You are precious to us, thank you so much.

ARrC

Making a bold entrance into the K-pop scene, ARrC is a seven-member boy group known for their unique fusion of neo-soul, R&B, and hip-hop influences. Their name, an acronym for "Always Remember the Real Connection," signifies their commitment to authentic musical expression. Since their debut, they've been recognized for their unique musical style and have begun to build a dedicated fanbase both domestically and internationally.

[Photo credit: Mystic Story]

Proudest moment since debut:

HYUNMIN: It feels like time flew by so quickly. I can think of many moments, but I still can’t forget the day of our debut showcase. Even right before we went on stage it didn’t feel real, but the moment the music started I think I finally realized ‘We really did debut!’ The emotions that I felt then, and the gaze of the fans we saw from the stage, will be in my memory forever.

Plans for 2025:

CHOI HAN: 2025 will be a very important year for ARrC. We are rookies who only debuted a year ago, but we have so many things we want to show. During our last promotions we pre-released the track ‘night life’ that will be on our next album through the ‘Studio Session’ video, so we will be coming back soon with the album that we worked hard on. We will try our best for better music and performances, so I hope you’re looking forward to that!

Message for the fans:

ANDY: Thank you so much to ARrCers for loving and supporting ARrC always. We can shine on stage thanks to you, and keep on trying new things. Since we’ve been named on this list as one of the artists to look out for in 2025, we will try our best. Like our team name ‘Always Remember the real Connection’, we will try our best to connect with you through our music and be a positive influence. I hope you will continue to love and support us.

From their own words, it’s clear these groups aren’t here to play by the rules; they’re here to break them. Crafting bold visuals, telling real stories, and making their debuts feel like personal moments, not performances. These five groups speak directly to Gen Z and Alpha fans who crave authenticity and real connection. Their unfiltered approach and fearless self-expression are exactly why they’re set to dominate K-pop in 2025.