Top 8 Trendy Songs to Add To Your ZARA Playlist For The Best Shopping Experience

If you’re a fashion enthusiast, you probably know ZARA. Nowadays, ZARA isn’t just a clothing store; it has become a trendy space to hang out. The ZARA store playlist is nothing like a typical clothing store playing pop music. Instead, it features EDM, house, and dance genres.

ZARA’s trendy and stylish songs have gained widespread attention on social media. There are trendy memes called ‘Club ZARA’ on social media, such as “My friend and I are going to ZARA just for music” and “I lost my girlfriend in ZARA, but the music was hitting.” ZARA’s music curation is a perfect marketing strategy that captures shoppers' eyes and ears for lingering in the store longer.

If you’re reading this, you've already heard a ZARA store music. Just like the meme that says, “When you enter ZARA in the hope of shopping but leave with new tracks in your playlist,” if you are looking for a unique song that you want to add to your playlist, this article will introduce you to a variety of songs, from familiar million seller’s remix versions to hidden-gem artists. From ‘Outwear songs’ to energize your day to ‘Homewear songs’ for a quiet, dreamy evening, here are 8 song recommendations to help you complete your own ZARA playlist.

Shopping For Outwear

Jung Kook - Seven (feat. Latto) - Alesso Remix

Jung Kook’s global hit song “Seven” is reborn through the touch of world-famous DJ Alesso. The emotional melody's crisp and powerful house beat transforms the song energetically. This song features K-pop top star Jung Kook, who served as brand ambassador in Calvin Klein's 2024 spring campaign, and Alesso, who is known for his contributions to fashion such as launching his own clothing line. If you are a fashion lover, this is a song you must add to your playlist.

Paris Hilton - BBA (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Paris Hilton’s “BBA” is short for “Bad Bitch Academy.” This song is a dance-pop mix with electroclash and house that was collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion. Paris Hilton’s unique vocals and Megan Thee Stallion’s intense rap creates energetic vibes, which make you slip on high heels and head straight out the door to a night out at the club.

Glen Check - Sins

Glen Check is a hidden gem artist, but actually well-known in the South Korean indie scene. Their 3rd regular album song “Sins,” is an upbeat song with rhythmic beats that exude the sophistication and mystery of a club in the basement. Its dreamy yet intense house beats and synths naturally get your shoulders moving and body swaying, while the unique rhythm and deep bassline evoke the vibe of a house club on the shadowy streets of New York City. If you’re in the mood to turn the dark street you’re working on into a New York City club, this is the song for you.

t024 - Make the vibe



t024 is a South Korean singer-songwriter duo that has collaborated with numerous renowned K-pop artists and singers. The title song of t024’s comeback album, “Make the vibe,” conveys the message of freedom. The energetic sound and beats of the highlight part emphasize the free feeling of the song. The intense synth in the highlight sounds like sneakers hitting asphalt. If you listen to this song in a quiet office or a classroom, you will immediately feel like running through the streets without caring about anything. For anyone seeking a special opportunity to free themselves from the mundane daily life, how about adding this song to your playlist? There couldn’t be a more perfect song to free your soul.

Chilling In Homewear

Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer - (LP Giobbi Remix)

The queen of pop Taylor Swift’shit song “Cruel Summer” has been reborn through the LP Giobbi remix. This song keeps the richness of the original but mixed with house music’s enchanting beat, it becomes a perfect song for the relaxation that fills you with peace. As Taylor Swift’s 2019 song got a new life from the 2023 remix, look for old clothes in your wardrobe that could be reborn into your homewear. Put on an old sweatshirt and sink onto your couch with “Cruel Summer - (LP Giobbi Remix). Before you know it, your evening will have already become special.

Balming Tiger - SEXY NUKIM (feat. RM of BTS)

Balming Tiger is a South Korean creative crew consisting of a producer, DJ, beatmaker, and more. “SEXY NUKIM,” a collaboration with Balming Tiger and RM of BTS, is a song with an understated hip-hop rhythm and R&B soul. This song's mood is dark but has a sexy sound that slowly attracts listeners. Turn off the light, slip into your favorite lingerie, light the candles, and listen to this song. You will feel like the sexiest person in the world.

DPR ARTIC - Do or Die (DPR CREAM Remix)

DPR ARTIC is a South Korean producer and DJ who joined Dream Perfect Regime in 2024. His first EP’s title track, “Do or Die,” is completed by DPR IAN, featuring DPR CREAM’s magnificent and intense remix. This song perfectly captures the dreamy charm of Dream Perfect Regime, renowned for creating captivating music. A dramatic arrangement with a fast beat and echo effects enrich DPR IAN’s vocals like a heartbeat, making you flutter. If you're preparing a date night with your crush, this song will awaken your senses and moods.

FIFTY FIFTY - SOS (Night Bass Remix)

FIFTY FIFTY is a K-pop girl group that gathers global anticipation whenever they release an album. The fairy-like vibe of their mini album track “SOS” is reinterpreted to add sensual moods in the Night Bass Remix. The stylish beat with smooth vocals gives the original song a fresh vibe. like the name ‘Night Bass Remix,’ this song will be your friend who says “good night” when you are lying in bed in pajamas at midnight after a long day.



The songs recommended in this list range from songs that have been reborn through remixes across various genres to those showcasing the unique charm of K-pop, all carefully curated to make your playlist more stylish and special. Just like shopping for clothes to discover a new style, try shopping for songs that perfectly match your playlist. And someday, when you hear these songs in ZARA, say confidently that you have already found those hidden gems. Complete your own ZARA playlist and enjoy the songs that match with your mood.