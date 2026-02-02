Vandana Kohli, Holding Space for Ease

There is an unspoken labour involved in moving through a day as a woman. It is logistical, physical, emotional. Clothing often adds to that labour — asking to be adjusted, managed, endured. Vandana Kohli’s work begins precisely there: in the refusal to let what you wear become another problem to solve.

Advertisment

The idea behind Tulip Comfort Wear did not emerge from a desire to disrupt fashion or challenge aesthetics. It came from a more pragmatic question — what does it mean to dress for days that don’t pause, simplify, or segment themselves neatly? Days where work overlaps with travel, responsibility with rest.

Kohli was not searching for ease in the abstract. She was looking for continuity. Clothing that could stay with her through the many transitions that make up modern life.

ELLE: Tulip Comfort Wear was born from a personal need. When did you realise it could become a brand?



Advertisment

Vandana Kohli (VK): I wanted to stay in one outfit all day — travel, meetings, errands, rest — without thinking about changing. I couldn’t find clothing that was both chic and genuinely comfortable. When I made it for myself, and others started asking where they could buy it, I knew the need wasn’t just personal. That’s when Tulip Comfort Wear was born.

ELLE: Comfort has long been treated as secondary in women’s wear. How did you approach changing that narrative?

VK: Comfort has often been associated with inactivity. Tulip Comfort redefines it as an ability. We design smart, well-structured clothing that supports movement, efficiency and rest without compromising dignity or style. Comfort here is not an after thought; smart comfort is the foundation.

ELLE: As a founder, how involved are you in the product design and development process today?



VK: From the start, as the first client, I design by living in the clothes. If a garment doesn’t support ease, efficiency and confidence in real life, it doesn’t make the cut. That involvement keeps the brand authentic.

ELLE: What were some of the less visible challenges you faced while building Tulip Comfort, and how did you navigate them?



VK: Manifesting a brand is tougher than one may imagine. Manufacturing is a challenge. These require persistence. Also, for growth, I chose the quieter, more consistent route of exhibitions and in-person sales, even though louder, faster online options exist. I don’t bother with the gloss; all effort goes into the product itself. I lean toward trusting instinct over noise. Growth doesn't need drama - it needs integrity.

ELLE: How has your definition of success evolved?



VK: Success for Tulip Comfort has always been hearing a woman say she feels physically free, emotionally unburdened and ready for her day and for herself. Today, it also means growing across ages and categories without losing that core truth.

ELLE: The ELLE Collective celebrates individuals building meaningful, impact-driven brands. What does being part of this list represent for you and your journey with Tulip Comfort?

VK: It is deeply affirming and a cause for celebration! The recognition isn’t just for Tulip Comfort Wear as a brand, but for its philosophy — rooted in empathy, intelligence and active living. Those values guide every step of this journey.

Also Read:

The ELLE Collective - 29 People Who Owned 2025