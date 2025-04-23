Bookish Horoscopes: What Modern Romance Book Should You Read Based on Your Zodiac?

If Mercury is in retrograde and your dating life feels like a rejected draft, maybe it’s time to let the universe take the wheel—and lead you straight to your next great romance read. This world book day, whether you’re a hopeless romantic or just hopeless at texting back, here’s your cosmic cue to find a story that speaks your star-signed love language.

Zodiac Turns Cupid

Aries – Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

Bold, fiery, and always up for a challenge (or a little friendly competition), Aries babes will fall hard for this college hockey romance. Between the steamy banter and enemies-to-lovers tension, you’ll feel like you scored the winning goal—in love and literature.

Taurus – Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Sensual and secretly sentimental, Tauruses are the slow-burn masters of the zodiac. You’ll adore the charming small-town setting, wine-fuelled evenings, and literary chemistry between two bookish rivals. Cozy, clever, and deeply satisfying—just like you.

Gemini – The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

Your mind moves at lightning speed, Gemini, and you need a romcom that’s as quick-witted and twisty as your text threads. Enter: fake dating, science, snark, and sizzling lab coats. This book is basically your love language in paperback.

Cancer – Before We Were Strangers by Renée Carlino

For the nostalgic, tender-hearted Cancer, here’s a second-chance romance that will hug your soul (and maybe break it a little). Filled with longing, music, and missed connections, this one’s for the nights when you light a candle and cry romantically into your tea.

Leo – Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

Drama? Passion? A sizzling reunion between two complicated creatives? Say less. Leos love a grand narrative, and this story—brimming with heart, heat, and Harlem vibes—is the literary equivalent of a mic drop.

Virgo – The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

Organised chaos is your bread and butter, Virgo. You’ll delight in this clever story of two strangers sharing a flat (and a bed—on opposite schedules). With thoughtful detail and just the right dash of neuroticism, this is the neatest messy love story you’ll ever read.

Libra – It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

You’re beauty, charm, and an unapologetic sucker for romantic tropes. This Schitt’s Creek-style love story between a glamorous city girl and a rugged fisherman is your aesthetic dream come true. Expect spice, sass, and sailor-worthy steam.

Scorpio – Twisted Love by Ana Huang

Scorpio, you mysterious vixen—you want depth, danger, and a touch of darkness in your romance. This emotionally intense, best-friend’s-sister tale will give you all the angst and obsession you secretly crave.

Sagittarius – Love & Other Words by Christina Lauren

Adventurous and free-spirited, you’re not afraid of a little emotional whiplash. This poignant friends-to-lovers story is equal parts soul-searching and heart-fluttering—a love letter to all the versions of ourselves we leave behind.

Capricorn – The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

Cap, you’re not easily swayed—but when the right book comes along, you’re loyal for life. This slow-burn, fake-dating workplace romance is just the kind of smart, swoony strategy you secretly love. Bonus points for the brooding male lead. Obviously.

Aquarius – Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Quirky, idealistic, and just a little rebellious, you want romance with a side of political satire and a main course of boundary-breaking love. This royal-meets-presidential-son story is witty, heartfelt, and as unique as your TikTok algorithm.

Pisces – Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

Dreamy Pisces, you're the poster child for lakehouse nostalgia and emotional depth. This summertime saga of first love, mistakes, and moonlit makeups is exactly the kind of romance that will leave you teary-eyed and texting your childhood crush.