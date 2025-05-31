What Went Down At The ELLE Sustainability Awards 2025

The ELLE Sustainability Awards 2025 returned for its third—and most impactful—edition yet, hosted at the JW Marriott, Mumbai. From mindful fashion to climate-forward tech, the evening paid tribute to changemakers who are redefining what it means to lead with purpose in today’s world.

Before the spotlight shifted to the awards, the night opened with a compelling panel discussion that brought together some of India’s most forward-thinking voices across fashion, beauty, design, and environmental action. From circular economies to community-led conservation, the dialogue set the tone for an evening rooted in action and ambition.

Aditi Chand, Ateev Anand, Roshni Chopra, Isha Bhansali and Niharika Jhunjhunwala

Titled 'The Many Shades of India’s Sustainability Story', the panel, moderated by Roshni Chopra, explored how sustainability in India isn’t a singular narrative, but a layered and lived experience shaped by culture, community, and creativity.

Celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali made a strong case for normalising outfit repeats—reminding us that personal style isn’t about constant consumption, but creative reinvention. “Styling is the real hero,” she said, highlighting how a single outfit can be worn in multiple ways to reflect mood, context, and individuality.

Niharika Jhunjhunwala, founder of clean beauty brand Clay Co, shifted the focus to skincare—emphasising how ingredient transparency and ethical formulations are reshaping the Indian beauty landscape. Her insights reinforced the idea that beauty rituals can be both effective and environmentally responsible.

The Panel

From fashion to fabric, Ateev Anand of Re-Creational spoke about reviving vintage pieces and working with timeless silhouettes. His brand is rooted in the belief that fashion should evolve—not expire. Through thoughtful upcycling, he’s helping make sustainable fashion aspirational.

Aditi Chand, co-founder of Tifli, reflected on the enduring relevance of Indian textiles. Her Banarasi label not only preserves centuries-old weaving traditions but also brings artisanal stories to the forefront. Her work bridges heritage with modernity, one ethically crafted piece at a time. Together, the panel was a stirring reminder that sustainability isn’t just a trend, it’s a movement that thrives when style, substance, and soul come together.

Taking the stage as host was actor and advocate Tisca Chopra, who brought gravitas to the evening. Her opening remarks set the tone: “Tonight isn’t just about trophies—it’s about stories. Stories of people, brands, and ideas that are challenging the status quo and leading the charge towards a future that is not only stylish, but also sustainable.”

Guests at the event

The awards were presented in the presence of pioneering entrepreneurs, designers, beauty innovators, climate activists, and public figures. Among the honourees: Anjana Arjun received the ELLE Conscious Craftsmanship Award for Sarjaa, her Chennai-based label blending ethical fashion with Indian artisanship. Ujjawal Dubey of Antar Agni was named Sustainability Visionary of the Year for bringing gender-fluid, minimalist menswear into the sustainability conversation.

Rashika Duggal, JJ Valaya and Roshni Chopra

Among this year’s celebrity changemakers, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa reminded us that conscious living begins at home, leading by example with their mindful lifestyle and fashion choices. Mandira Bedi, a household name and mental health advocate, was honoured for her dedication to purposeful living. Sanya Malhotra, celebrated for her nuanced performances, was recognised for using her platform to champion mindful consumption. They were joined by other bold-faced names who continue to show that fame and responsibility can go hand in hand—using their influence to spark meaningful change.

