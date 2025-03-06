Whiskey Meets Storytelling As Seagram’s Longitude Arrives In Jaipur

For centuries, whiskey has been more than a spirit—it’s a story of tradition and craftsmanship, from Scotland’s misty highlands to Ireland’s rolling fields. Now, with Seagram’s Longitude 77, India steps into this world with its own distinctive voice, crafting a single malt that embodies its rich heritage.

Unveiled at Jaipur’s Raj Mahal, the launch was a celebration of culture and craftsmanship. Guests experienced old-world grandeur with a modern touch, each sip revealing layers of depth and sophistication. Among the guests was the Prince of Jaipur, Sawai Padmanabh Singh (Pacho), who effortlessly brought a touch of royalty to the evening.

Where Heritage Meets Whisky

Inspired by the longitude that runs through India, Longitude 77 is a tribute to the country’s landscapes, rare ingredients, and time-honoured distilling techniques. Its indigo-hued design honours India’s artistic heritage, while its bold, refined flavour reflects the character of its land.

More than a whiskey, it’s India’s mark on the world of luxury spirits—one sip at a time. Every element—flavour, aroma, design—has been curated to exude modern Indian luxury. Sanjiv Bali, bespoke lifestyle expert shared, “Whiskey is where tradition meets innovation. With the finest six-row barley sourced from Kashmir to the South, this blend is a masterpiece—crafted with cutting-edge technology and the essence of India, a true gem for Indian Scotch enthusiasts.”

Added designer Ashish Soni, “Longitude reflects Indian modern luxury, its a perfect match between Indian craftsmanship and what the luxury consumer is looking for today. Jaipur being the ambassador for India modern across the world, and our choice of venue being the royal house was the perfect marriage for the launch.”

The evening unfolded seamlessly, offering a curated sensory experience that celebrated India’s craftsmanship, culture, and culinary richness. Each dish, inspired by a region along the whisky’s namesake longitude, featured ingredients with Geographical Indicator (GI) tags and was paired with a signature Longitude 77 cocktail, bringing authenticity and depth to every sip and bite. Whether paired with smoky vegetarian kebabs or rich regional specialties like Laal Maas, each cocktail is crafted to enhance the experience, drawing out the depth and complexity of both the whisky and the cuisine.

India’s Whisky Renaissance, Bottled for the World

More than just a finely crafted spirit, Seagram’s Longitude 77 represents a shift in the narrative of Indian luxury, fusing old-world craft with a fresh, modern edge. Crafted for those who value authenticity and complexity, it masterfully balances tradition and innovation, proving that India’s finest isn’t just on par with the world’s best—it sets a new standard.

In Jaipur, a city steeped in history yet alive with contemporary charm, the experience of whisky takes on a new meaning. As glasses clinked beneath the Pink City’s moonlit sky and conversations unfolded over every sip, the message was undeniable—Longitude 77 is more than a whisky. It’s a statement. A celebration of craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary luxury, bottled for the world to discover.